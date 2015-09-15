Horror movies are seeing a major uptick in quanitity, and Universal’s Abigail is the latest in this trend with a vampiric ballerina.

Directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett), the film sees the directors re-team with Melissa Barrera, who starred in their two Scream films, Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

Barrera told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview, “I feel like we felt more freedom in this one because it was a completely original, kind of new chapter for the three of us, which is always exciting. And it’s exciting to get to do something that feels fresh and original and that you have an opportunity to kind of showcase a character unlike anything you’ve ever done before. And that was something that I spoke a lot with them about it.

She continued, “I was like, how do I make Joey feel different? And so they helped me out with that a lot and just working with them is such a joy every time, but specifically in this, knowing that they are infusing this movie with their sauce, like their Radio Silence specialty of the gore and the comedy and that perfect balance of that unique tone, is very exciting, and I’m just so proud of them and I’m so proud of the movie that we made and it’s such a blast.”

You can watch the full interview below, featuring Barrera, as well as Radio Silence and other film stars Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand and Alisha Weir.

Abigail is in theaters now.