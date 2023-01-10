In an Instagram post on Jan. 1, Mia posed with her new man. His back was turned to the camera, hiding his face as he picked her up with a door opened to a Black luxury car. Both were in black ensembles. His jacket read: “Your darkest hours make your brightest days.” She captioned the picture “4.4.4. #2024 🤍 Let’s Go!” as a rock shined on her ring finger, hinting to an engagement and pending wedding with the caption.

Mia’s co-star, Ashley Darby, commented on the post, writing, “The hardest soft launch.” Darby previously told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Mia was spending a lot of time in Atlanta with her new boo. As it turns out, Darby was right about where the man in question lives.