Mia Thornton is making her love with her new beau Instagram official. Months after announcing the separation from her longtime husband, Gordon, the Real Housewives of Potomac star has gone incognito in an Instagram post to showcase her “committed” relationship. Mia already made it known that she had happily moved on after Gordon spilled the beans to TMZ that she was engaged and leveled up with a man younger than him and with more money. Their divorce proceedings are seemingly ongoing as Gordon struggles to get back on his feet financially since being axed from his family business. The lead-up to their split is currently playing out in Season 8 of the reality show.
In an Instagram post on Jan. 1, Mia posed with her new man. His back was turned to the camera, hiding his face as he picked her up with a door opened to a Black luxury car. Both were in black ensembles. His jacket read: “Your darkest hours make your brightest days.” She captioned the picture “4.4.4. #2024 🤍 Let’s Go!” as a rock shined on her ring finger, hinting to an engagement and pending wedding with the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Mia’s co-star, Ashley Darby, commented on the post, writing, “The hardest soft launch.” Darby previously told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Mia was spending a lot of time in Atlanta with her new boo. As it turns out, Darby was right about where the man in question lives.
The Shade Room did some digging and found information about Mia’s man. Per their research, Mia is dating popular radio personality, Incognito of the nationally syndicated Posted on the Corner radio show. They reportedly rekindled their romance, having dated when she was in high school.
They noted that their sources claim two are not engaged, despite the ring and Gordon’s rant to TMZ, but in a committed relationship and things are “heading in that direction when the time is right.
One person who is bitter about the split is Gordon. In his interview with TMZ, he said he believed Mia got with him while they were still married to their respective spouses because he could provide her with a certain lifestyle. When the money dried up, he claims she was out.