Hodge K. Johnson co-wrote the film with McMurray. Tommy Oliver, CEO & founder of Confluential Films, is producing and Confluential is fully financing the film.

This will be the first film from Confluential’s New Fear Unlocked Productions, its genre label for “bold, elevated, culturally specific horror films from creators of color.”

Not much is known about the film, only that it is set amid the “backdrop of Louisiana cane fields and plantations”

“I can’t wait for audiences to see what Gerard and I are cooking up with the kick-ass squad we’ve assembled. I also couldn’t be more excited to kick off New Fear Unlocked with this film from such a talented director,” said Oliver.

McMurray added, “I’m beyond excited to direct a film in the horror genre. Goons is a love letter to my hometown of New Orleans, and a deeply personal story for me. Producing this film along with Confluential/New Fear Unlocked shows the power of Black storytellers with a collaborative spirit.”

Deadline first broke this news.