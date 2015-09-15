Power Book II: Ghost has dropped a trailer for Part 2 of its fourth and final season.

The new trailer sees Naturi Naughton return as Tasha and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) channeling his father James “Ghost” St. Patrick like never before.

The description for the last batch of episodes, per Starz:

Part one of “Power Book II: Ghost” uncovered unanswered high-stakes questions. Part two of the final season will showcase the adage “Like father, Like son.” Tariq finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over. Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions.

The cast includes Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

Brett Mahoney is the showrunner and executive produces. The Power universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company, End of Episode. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson exec produces through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton executive produces through Canton Entertainment.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Watch the trailer below: