Mind Your Business, the new comedy series starring Columbus Short, Drew Sidora and Bebe Winans, is set to premiere soon.

The half-hour comedy, from Black sitcom veteran Bentley Kyle Evans (showrunner of Martin, co-creator of The Jamie Foxx Show and more), tells the story of the Williams family, which is in the business of celebrating some of life’s most significant occasions with its event and party space in Chicago.

Rolonda Watts, Caryn Ward Ross, Brely Evans, Bryce Xavier and Chloe Elise Ellis also star.

Here’s the official description:

Like many small businesses, the once-prospering 30s-and-older lounge owned by Lucille Williams (Watts) took a considerable pandemic hit, forcing her to close. Lucille’s baby brother, Henry (Winans), couldn’t stand by and let Lucille’s Place slip away, so he recruited his fraternal twins, Aaliyah (Sidora) and Alfonso (Short), to keep the business in the family. A safe space for planning and hosting events was born with Aaliyah’s creative sensibilities and Alfonso’s business mind. Alfonso’s wife, Kimberly, and son, Alfonso Jr. (A.J.), join the event planning team. Even Aaliyah has one of their chosen family members, Mia, join the team; she is a jack of all trades – so she thinks. Although the new-and-improved “Lucille’s” brings everyone together, their affairs end up causing a mess bigger than a college frat party.

Produced by Harvest Studios and executive produced by Evans, Mind Your Business debuts this Saturday, June 1, with the first two episodes back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m on Bounce TV.

Watch the trailer for Mind Your Business below.: