Paramount Pictures has revealed the first teaser trailer for Mission Impossible 8, which has now been given the official title of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

It has also been revealed that Angela Bassett is returning for the film, reprising her role from 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The studio is being tight-lipped on the synopsis, so this is all we know so far”

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Alongside Cruise and Bassett, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell and Frederick Schmidt.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie and executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

When is ‘Mission Impossible 8’ dropping?

The film hits theaters on May 23, 2025.