Mo’Nique is expressing empathy for Taraji P. Henson after The Color Purple star recently opened up about the pay disparity for Black women in Hollywood. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Mo’Nique said it was painful to see Henson so upset when she spoke about the issue.

“When I saw Taraji broken on those platforms, it was painful to watch,” she told Sharpe. “However, Taraji and I had a conversation over a decade ago in my trailer when I was doing the morning show, and she said, ‘You know, you gotta keep on getting it until your turn come.’ And I said, ‘Taraji, most of us die before our turn comes. We got to ask for it right now.'”