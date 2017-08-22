A new preview for Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, has premiered, and it sees the Oscar-nominated actor entering his action hero phase.

Written by Patel, Paul Angunawela and John Collee, Monkey Man chronicles one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother.

Here’s the official description:

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Patel produces Monkey Man alongside Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk Erica Lee, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal.

Patel stars in Monkey Man alongside Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala , Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher and Makarand Deshpande. Monkey Man arrives in theaters on April 5.

Watch the new clip for Patel’s action thriller below.