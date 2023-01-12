USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s latest study highlights the most inclusive shows in Hollywood and the inclusive producers bringing these projects to life.

According to Variety, the initiative, partnered with Dr. Stacy L. Smith and the Adobe Foundation, released The Inclusion List for episodic programming. The list highlights the top 100 inclusive broadcast, cable and streaming series between 2021 to 2023 out of the 500 analyzed. The list also praises 20 producers behind these inclusive shows.

DuVernay made the list for Queen Sugar and Naomi. Other inclusive series listed included All American: Homecoming, The Baby, Twenties, Queens, 4400, Sistas, The Kings of Napa, P-Valley, Raising Dion, The Garcias, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Gentefied, Reasonable Doubt, Now and Then, With Love, First Kill, Swarm and Rap Sh!t. It is important to note that many of these series have been canceled or had short runs.

Other producers on the list include Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter with 10 series across broadcast, cable and streaming, Howard Klein with six series, and Ravi Nandan with five series. Mindy Kaling, Paul Garnes, Carolyn Strauss, Aaron Kaplan, David Madden, and Stephanie Savage each have four series along with DuVernay. Reese Witherspoon, Dave Becky, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Groff, Tony Hernandez and Gloria Calderón Kellett made the list with three series and Charles D. King rounded out the list with two series.

“The series named to The Inclusion List are those in which the creative and personnel choices reflect inclusive decision-making,” said Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Smith. “On the casting side, the series regulars across these series are representative of the real world and the audiences they reach. Behind-the-scenes, these programs have teams that demonstrate just how possible it is to hire creative professionals from all backgrounds.”

“The goal of the Inclusion List is to recognize the stories and storytellers who are taking inclusion seriously and whose content reflects their values,” she said. “With today’s release of the Inclusion List for broadcast/cable and streaming series, we are excited to acknowledge the creative voices championing inclusion across the spectrum of episodic content.”

View the Top 10 series list below:



Broadcast/Cable/Premium Cable

Queen Sugar (OWN) The Baby (HBO) Naomi (The CW) All American: Homecoming (The CW) Twenties (BET) Queens (ABC) The Kings of Napa (OWN) The 4400 (The CW) Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET) P-Valley (Starz)

Streaming