For some, the best part of watching a movie is escaping into a far-off fantasy land where anything seems possible, as seen in Disney childhood classics and the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Others prefer movies based on true stories, valuing a more realistic approach to storytelling, constantly adding the latest biopics and historical dramas to their steaming service watch lists.

Even if you typically fall in the former category, it’s important to give yourself a dose of reality by learning about Black history through film every so often. That being said, history buffs should remember to mix in some lighthearted comedy content too! In 2024 alone we’ve seen Bob Marley, Shirley Chisholm and Amy Winehouse all memorialized on the big screen, but what other movies based on a true story should you have on your radar? Read on to find out.

Hustlers (2019)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

Hustlers is a star-studded crime comedy that hit theatres in 2019, starring Constance Wu as Destiny, a stripper whose life is changed forever by befriending Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), their club’s top earner. Throughout the nearly two-hour long film, the women wind up finessing Wall Street’s wealthiest with the help of friends like Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. As of the time of publication, you can find Hustlers streaming on Hulu.

Remember the Titans (2000)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

In the earlier days of his career, Denzel Washington gave an unforgettable performance as Coach Herman Boone in Remember the Titans. The Boaz Yakin-directed movie came out in 2000, but takes place in 1971, when racial tensions were running high in Alexandria, Virginia. At the time, a local school board integrated an all-Black school with an all-White one, putting their students and teachers to the test. Ryan Hurst, Wood Harris, Ryan Gosling, Hayden Panettiere and Gregory Alan Williams also appear.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

It’s the mid-1980s, and electrician Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey) has just learned he has AIDs and is given only 30 days to live. While some would admit defeat at this point, the protagonist refuses, seeking out alternative therapies and smuggling unapproved drugs into the country wherever he can find them. He’s eventually joined by Rayon (Jared Leto) who suffers the same diagnosis as they seek to help other AIDs patients who don’t want to wait for traditional medical treatment.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Another Hulu recommendation on our list of movies based on true stories is The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Lee Daniels directs the project, which chronicles the time that the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched an undercover sting operation against the famed jazz performer. Andra Day plays Holiday, and Trevante Rhodes shines alongside her as Jimmy Fletcher. Other Black actors you might recognize include Tyler James Williams, Miss Lawrence, Melvin Gregg and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

It’s not at all an easy watch, but Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave is a must-watch for every movie lover. The historical drama takes place in the years before the Civil War, when Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free Black man from upstate New York, finds his life torn apart when he’s kidnapped and sold into slavery in the South. After dealing with an unusually cruel owner, he finds unexpected kindness from another — while fighting to stay strong and sane. During his 12th year in captivity, Solomon’s chance meeting with a Canadian abolitionist helps to restore some justice.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

It’s a story that seems as though it was written perfectly for the big screen, but the antics played out between Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can are based on a true story. Steven Spielberg directed the Dreamworks project, introducing us to Frank Abagnale Jr. (DiCaprio), a 17-year-old who outwitted every adult around him to become the most successful bank robber in American history. Agent Carl Hanratty (Hanks) remains hot on the teen’s tail, making it his career mission to track down the notorious criminal.

The Farewell (2019)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

A24’s The Iron Claw (2023) reminded us how eloquently the film company handles movies based on true stories, but we still can’t forget about their work on 2019’s The Farewell. The dramedy centers around a Chinese family who returns to their home country after planning a fake wedding to say goodbye to their grandmother before she dies. The matriarch is the only one who’s unaware that she only has a few weeks to live, making for some emotional albeit entertaining moments, which you can currently stream on Max.

Cadillac Records (2008)

IMDb: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

Beyoncé’s acting work remains limited, but her vocals sure shone back in 2008 with she played Etta James in Cadillac Records. In his biographical film, Darnell Martin recreates America’s music scene in the 1940s, when bar owner and Polish immigrant Leonard Chess (Adrien Brody) hires a blues duo. This seemingly small decision leads to Leonard taking on clients like Chuck Berry (Mos Def), Howlin’ Wolf (Eamonn Walker) and James, though it’s not easy thanks to their chaotic personal lives.

King Richard (2021)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Ever wondered how Venus and Serena Williams grew to be such inspiring Black female athletes and champions? Their father’s 78-page plan and crystal-clear vision definitely has something to do with his twin daughters’ success, as depicted in 2021’s King Richard. Will Smith plays the family patriarch under direction from Reinaldo Marcus Green, who’s also responsible for this year’s Bob Marley: One Love biopic.

GoodFellas (1990)

IMDb: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Streaming on Apple TV+, you’ll find Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas – a 1990 crime thriller based on the book “Wiseguy” by Nicholas Pileggi. Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci will forever be known in pop culture iconography for playing Henry Hill, James Conway and Tommy DeVito. Born into the mob life, they happily make their way upwards through the ranks until crime and addiction catch up to them.

Just Mercy (2019)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan take on action-heavy roles in Black Panther and Creed, but in 2019, he proved he’s got serious emotional range as the lead in Just Mercy. Among the many movies based on a true story that came out that year, the Christmas-release stands out as a powerful tale of resilience among the Black community in times of injustice. Jordan plays Harvard grad Bryan Stevenson, who works as a defender in Alabama where a wrongfully accused client, Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx) changes his perspective on the justice system forever.

Hidden Figures (2016)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Without the beautiful minds and helping hands of Black women, it’s hard to imagine where we’d be today. The 2016 historical drama, Hidden Figures, taps three of our favorite starlets – Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe as leads. Playing Katherine Johnson, Forothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, the women take us inside the walls of NASA, where they play a crucial role in launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie star in James Mangold’s late-90’s classic, Girl, Interrupted, adapted from Susanna Kaysen’s memoir of the same name. It takes place in a mental institution where troubled young women seek help, though not all of them have an easy time facing reality. You can watch Girl, Interrupted with a subscription to The Criterion Channel or on Pluto TV.

The Woman King (2022)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Viola Davis’ performances throughout her career have always been stellar, but in 2022, she left audiences blown away in The Woman King. Like many movies based on a true story, the female-directed effort takes us back in time, this one visiting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. There, a group of women tirelessly defend their way of life from foreign threats.