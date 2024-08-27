When Bring It On first hit the scene in 2000, it became a cultural phenomenon. Focusing on a predominately white cheer squad, the Rancho Carne High School Toros, a scandal rocks the team when it is discovered that many of their routines were ripped off from an all-Black crew, the East Compton Clovers. As the Toros work to develop new routines to take to nationals, the Clovers prepare to take them down during the competition.

Cheer and dance tales are themes that have been experimented with several times in pop culture, resulting in multiple films highlighting the challenges and drama of the sport. Bring It On even received several spin-offs: Bring It On (2000), Bring It On Again (2004), Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006), Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009), Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017) and Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022).

While several movies of a similar trope emerged before Bring It On, its box-office success seemingly ushered in multiple popular films in the early 2000s with themes of young people showcasing their moves with a slew of personal challenges serving as the backdrop.

Step Up (2006)

Step Up is a teen romance cult classic. The film follows underprivileged youth Tyler (Channing Tatum) and well-off dancer Nora (Jenna Dewan). They are forced to work together for a showcase despite Nora specializing in modern dance while Tyler is a hip-hop dancer. Still, the pair finds common ground and works together for a performance that could unlock doors for them both. Much like Bring It On, The film has spawned several spin-offs, including Step Up 2: The Streets (2008), Step Up 3D (2010), Step Up Revolution (2012), Step Up: All In (2014) and Step Up: Year of the Dance (2020). Additionally, there was the Step Up television series, which aired from 2018 to 2022.

You Got Served (2004)

You Got Served stars Marques Houston and the members of B2K, who portray a group of young dancers, perfect for those looking for movies like Bring it On that wanted more of the choreographed movement and dance. They participate in street dancing competitions and to support their crew, Elgin (Marques Houston) and David (Omarion), and deliver drugs for a local dealer. Things take a turn in the group when a $5,000 wager is on the line, and members disagree with how the money is split. There is additional drama when David begins getting too close to Elgin’s sister, which results in a terrifying assault that tests the brotherhood and their dance future. This movie also got a sequel, You Got Served: Beat the World (2011).

Honey (2003)

Honey follows the titular character (Jessica Alba) as she works to make ends meet as a bartender, a record store clerk, and a dance instructor at a New York City community center run by her mother. Her dreams of becoming a hip-hop choreographer come true after a video of a dance-off with a rival lands in the hands of a prominent video director. She is quickly booked as a background dancer and moves up in the industry. While it brings her money and fame, it begins to push her from the neighborhood kids that she once helped.

A string of unfortunate circumstances hinder her career, and Honey finds herself back at square one, though her resilience helps her reconnect with her city and restore her good name. Due to the film’s popularity, several sequels followed, including Honey 2 (2011), Honey 3: Dare to Dance (2016), and Honey: Rise Up and Dance (2018).

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Stomp the Yard focuses on DJ Williams (Columbus Short), a college student at an HBCU who joins a fraternity on campus. His group clashes with another fraternity at the school, competing in various stepping matches. However, a rival of his, upset that Williams has won over his ex-girlfriend, exposes his criminal record to the frat’s board, which suspends Williams. He is eventually reinstated, but not before encountering a string of hurdles that threaten his academic and fraternity future. Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) continued this story, with Williams briefly returning as a “stepping” veteran.

Man of the House (2005)

Man of the House tells the story of five college cheerleaders who find themselves in a risky situation when they witness a violent murder. That is when lonely Texas Ranger Roland Sharp (Tommy Lee Jones) steps in and goes undercover as an assistant cheerleading coach to protect them. He moves into a protective custody home with the young women during the investigation. While on duty, he falls for an English teacher for the cheerleader’s school, and with their help, he is able to get closer to her.

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Save the Last Dance shows the journey of Sara (Julia Stiles), a ballet dancer who is grappling with an unspeakable loss. After relocating to a predominantly African-American community, she begins to explore the world of hip-hop dancing, even making new friends and foes along the way. While struggling for acceptance in the dance community, Sara also finds herself in an interracial relationship, which also causes confusion. Still, after confronting grief head-on, Sara begins to re-explore her Juilliard School dreams. The sequel, Save the Last Dance 2 (2006), was a straight-to-video release.