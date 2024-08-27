For fans of murder mysteries and shocking plot twists that no one saw coming 2019’s Knives Out is the perfect treat. This modern-day Rian Johnson-directed Who-Done-It follows expert detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who is tasked with investigating the bizarre death of affluent crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The morning after Harlan celebrates his 85th birthday with family and friends, he is found dead in his mansion. Initially, detectives believe Harlan’s slit throat was self-inflicted. However, Detective Blanc is not exactly sold and must uncover what actually transpired, unearthing a web of secrets on his journey for the truth.

Knives Out was a commercial success, bringing in $312.9 million at the box office on a $40 million budget. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, the flick earned a 7.9/10 IMDb rating and a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. After you finish watching this fun-filled puzzle, here are ten other movies like Knives Out that’ll keep you on your toes.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

IMDb: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

Based on Agatha Christie’s famous 1934 novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express follows renowned sleuth Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he solves a murder case aboard the luxurious train, the Orient Express. The victim, Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp), is a wealthy, yet shady businessman who previously requested to hire Poirot to be his security guard on the train, though he declined. Not realizing the extent of the danger that Ratchett is in, Poirot must sift through the passengers, all of which have become suspects. Because they share a similar origin, Murder on the Orient Express is perfect for those looking for movies like Knives Out that scratch that classic mystery itch.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Where to watch: Max, YouTube, Hulu, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is another film based on a novel. The cinematic version of Stieg Larsson’s 2005 book by the same name stars Daniel Craig as journalist Mikael Blomkvist and Rooney Mara as computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander. Mikael is enlisted by a wealthy family to investigate the 40-year-old mysterious disappearance of their teenage loved one named Harriet. Together with Lisbeth, the pair work to uncover what truly happened to Harriet, though they’ll stumble upon dark family secrets in the process.

Clue (1985)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Where to watch: Pluto TV, Paramount+, YouTube, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

This comedic mystery follows six individuals who are invited to a secluded New England mansion. However, when one attendee, Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving) comes up dead, the group must band together to locate the murderer before they strike again. In their quest for answers, a series of clues will be unearthed, and true identities will come to light.

Gosford Park (2001)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

Inspired by the French classic, The Rules of the Game, Gosford Park is a Robert Altman-directed puzzle that takes place in a lavish English manor. During a shooting party, several wealthy socialites and their servants gather at the mansion. What follows is a business deal gone awry, an accidental shooting, the exposing of an extramarital affair, and a fatal stabbing that rocks the entire trip and shakes up everyone at the home.

The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

IMDb: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube

Agent Benjamín Espósito (Ricardo Darín) is assigned to the rape and murder case of a wife, Liliana Colotto de Morales. Benjamin vows to solve her case. However, his efforts are hindered by a rival detective, who tries to pin the killing on a pair of construction workers. When Detective Espósito learns the men had been tortured into confessing, he is determined to find the true killer but after the case falls apart with the true killer never charged, Espósito must then face a grim conclusion.

The Others (2001)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

The Others is a different type of murder mystery, as it is rooted in the supernatural. Nicole Kidman stars as Grace, a single mother of two children residing in a remote country home. Her children suffer from severe light sensitivity, which is why Grace keeps their home dimly lit at all times. Seemingly out of the blue, three spooky strangers, Mrs. Bertha Mills, Edmund Tuttle, and Lydia show up at the home looking for work. After learning they worked at the home years before her arrival, Grace employs them all. As this is taking place, the troubled mother is haunted by eerie sounds in the home, which will eventually unearth troubling secrets about Grace herself. This is one of those movies like Knives Out for fans who felt that things could be just a bit more paranormal.

Sleuth (1972)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Sleuth follows a crime fiction author, Andrew Wyke (Laurence Olivier), who learns his wife is having an affair. Andrew invites her lover, Milo (Michael Caine), to his home for a proposition. Milo was asked to take Marguerite off of Andrew’s hands. The husband even asked Milo to steal goods from the family’s home to help afford Marguerite’s expensive taste. However, the plans take a turn when Milo vanishes along the way, though Andrew soon realizes he isn’t gone for good.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

IMDb: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Where to watch: Tubi, Sling TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a who-done-it mystery and horror comedy, where a game among privileged friends turns violent. When David, portrayed by Pete Davidson, is found dead, much like the chaos of Knives Out, everyone is on high alert and unable to shake the feeling that more “bodies, bodies, bodies” could soon pile up. However, a shocking revelation in the end may prove that the killer is not as clear-cut as it seems.

Se7en (1995)

IMDb: 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

Se7en takes a deep dive into Detective Somerset (Morgan Freeman), who is headed toward retirement when he is assigned to investigate the murder of a man who was forced to eat until his stomach burst. The killer left behind the word “gluttony,” setting off a tricky probe, similar to what fans experienced in Knives Out. Somerset, eager to end his career, tries to be reassigned from the case, though his request is denied, leaving him to piece together what led to this disturbing incident with the help of his partner, Detective Mills (Brad Pitt). While this is on our list of movies like Knives Out, bear in mind that Se7en is much gorier than the film in question.

Reunion (2024)

IMDb: 5.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%

Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

A modern take on movies like Knives Out, Reunion takes viewers on a quirky journey through Ridgeview High’s Class of 2001 reunion. The event takes place at a lavish home, where old feuds come to the surface. Things only become more tense when a snowstorm forces several of the attendees to spend the night in the home. When one of them turns up dead, the police officer and journalist in the house must figure out if any of these high school rifts caused the murder.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube TV, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

Bad Times at the El Royale is a thriller based around the one-time bustling El Royale hotel. However, when an eccentric group arrives at the decaying building, each person encounters their own set of challenges. However, when FBI agent Dwight Broadbeck (Jon Hamm), who is undercover as a salesman, is killed in the line of duty while trying to assist in a kidnapping, those arriving to help the victim are also forced into a deadly situation that will see the El Royale turned upside down. This is great for fans of movies like Knives Out that focus on the madcap mystery and thoughtfully crafted setting that fans of the film might be looking for, albeit with a refreshed cast of characters.