It’s been 17 years since Superbad was released in 2007, and this quirky teen comedy remains an adored component of the genre. The story, written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, follows best friends of the same name, portrayed by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, as they face their fast-approaching graduation and the realization that they will be attending different colleges. As with many high seniors, the boys concoct a mischievous plan to provide alcohol for a friend’s party with the help of friend Fogell, who obtains a fake ID.

Fogell successfully purchases the liquor under the now-famous moniker “McLovin.” However, after the liquor purchase, things began to unravel quickly. “McLovin” encounters robbers, and responding officers agree to chauffeur him to the party. Meanwhile, pal Seth is struck by a separate driver, who promises to take Seth and Evan to a different party where they can readily get all the alcohol they want. The night quickly takes several unexpected and hilarious turns, giving Superbad endless replay value.

Thankfully, adventurous teen comedies such as these have kept movie buffs happy for years. Before and after Superbad, which earned $169.9 million worldwide, other popular yet similar flicks have come, also earning similar success. Let’s take a look at several of our favorite films that you’ll absolutely love if you enjoyed Superbad.

21 Jump Street

21 Jump Street was released two years before Superbad in 2005. Ironically, this classic also stars Jonah Hill as unpopular high schooler Morton Schmidt, who is best friends with popular athlete Greg Jenko, brought to life by Channing Tatum. After missing their school prom, the buddies graduate but reunite years later while attending the same police academy. After graduating, they become bicycle patrol partners and begin targeting a motorcycle gang that has been infiltrating high schools. Their investigation takes the duo on a wild ride and earns them respect from their superiors. The film grossed $201.6 million worldwide.

Good Boys

This 2019 coming-of-age comedy focuses on three sixth graders, Max, Lucas, and Thor, who are eager to experience their first kisses. The trio is hyped to learn they’ve been invited to one of the biggest parties at the school. However, things go haywire when the boys’ friendships are tested, all while enduring their first love interests and heartbreak. Good Boys was a massive hit, grossing $111 million worldwide.

Bad Teacher

Following a school theme, but this time based around an educator, Bad Teacher highlights Elizabeth Halsey’s journey to becoming an affluent housewife. This lazy, vulgar teacher, played by Cameron Diaz, concocts a plan to quit her job and marry her wealthy fiancé but is dumped unexpectedly. That is when she sets her sights on a rich substitute teacher, Scott Delacorte, though her coworker pursues him. Elizabeth then plans to get breast implants to make herself more attractive to Scott, portrayed by Justin Timberlake. She embarks on a scheme to raise the funds for the procedure through a provocative car wash and a teacher bonus based on test scores. Another hit, Bad Teacher brought in over $100 million globally.