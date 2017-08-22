Peacock has premiered the official trailer for its mockumentary comedy series Mr. Throwback, starring Stephen Curry.

The series marks the NBA player’s first scripted television role. Curry also serves an executive producer.

Mr. Throwback follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.

“I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, a story with love for family and friends at its center. I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series,” Curry said in a statement.

Curry stars in Mr. Throwback alongside fellow executive producer Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri.



“I am honored to have joined the hilarious Adam, Ego, Ayden and the producing team of David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman and David Wain to create this series along with Erick Peyton steering the ship at Unanimous Media,” Curry continued.

Directerd by David Wain, Mr. Throwback also features guest stars Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran and Rich Sommer. David Caspe, Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman are writers and executive producers.

Watch the official trailer below.