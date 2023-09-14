

My Dead Friend Zoe is a poignant dark comedy that delves into the complexities of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among veterans. It blends humor with profound emotional depth as it depicts a complex relationship between mental health and grief. The film, directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes (and inspired by his own military experiences), follows Merit (Sonequa Martin-Green), a U.S. Army veteran, as she grapples with the loss of her close friend, Zoe (Natalie Morales), who died in combat.

While hard to watch at times, the new release is a deeply moving exploration of emotional struggles and the aftermath of war. It was released in theaters on Feb. 28, and has been generating plenty of buzz online and in the Black community since. For those who may not understand its unique narrative, here’s My Dead Friend Zoe‘s ending explained.

Kyle Hausmann-Stokes’ Film Displays the Harsh Realities of PTSD

This movie kicks off with Merit, a troubled veteran, struggling to cope with life after her service. She is haunted by the memory of Zoe, her best friend and fellow soldier who died while they were deployed. While many people take the phrase “haunted by the memory” metaphorically, this movie takes it to the literal. Merit begins experiencing vivid hallucinations of Zoe’s ghost, weighing quite heavily on her as she blames herself for Zoe’s untimely death. As Merit tries to move on with her life, she is unable to escape the feeling that Zoe is still with her – only, now as a ghostly presence.

Merit’s therapy sessions with Dr. Cole (Morgan Freeman) serve as a backdrop for the unfolding story. These conversations explore Merit’s trauma and grief, forcing her to look inward and attempt to reconcile her feelings of guilt. Throughout the movie, the tension builds as Merit grapples with the belief that Zoe’s death could have been prevented if only she had done more to support her friend during their service.

Merit’s Guilt Is the Emotional Core of the Story

As Merit’s guilt over Zoe’s death deepens, her late friend’s ghost grows more and more vivid. Zoe even often offers Merit critical comments or ones of emotional support. The movie’s twist happens when Merit finally learns the full details of Zoe’s inner battle leading up to her death. It is revealed that Zoe, who had been facing depression, was increasingly isolated by her own mental health struggles. Zoe had attempted to re-enlist, hoping to regain some sense of purpose. But Merit, who was deeply concerned about her friend’s wellbeing, subtly discouraged her from doing so.

As a result of this conflict between Merit and Zoe, Merit decides to distance herself from Zoe when she needs her most. This weighs heavily on her, especially when it’s revealed that Zoe’s struggles with depression were much more intense than Merit realized. In a gut-wrenching sequence, it becomes clear that Zoe, feeling increasingly abandoned and unable to cope, took her own life. The guilt Merit feels, both for not supporting Zoe more fully and for unknowingly contributing to her demise, becomes the emotional core of the film.

‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ Ending Explained

The film’s ending brings a sense of emotional release for both Merit and the viewer. As Merit begins to accept the painful truths about Zoe’s death, she starts to understand that the burden she carries is not entirely her fault. In one of the film’s most moving scenes, Merit visits Zoe’s grave, standing in the rain as she whispers an apology and a promise to move forward. This moment symbolizes Merit’s release from the crushing weight of guilt as she accepts that healing is a journey, not something that happens overnight.

There are clearly strong nods at healing and growth in this film. For example, it is in Merit’s moments of realization that the true burden of PTSD becomes clear. For her, not only does her pain involve the trauma of war she also has emotional and psychological burdens. These types of trauma are not uncommon with veterans, but unfortunately they carry these burdens long after they leave the battlefield (or general service). Near the end of the movie, the ghostly presence of Zoe shifts from a manifestation of guilt to a representation of Merit’s growth. While Zoe’s memory remains with her, Merit learns to accept it as part of her healing journey, allowing her to begin rebuilding her life.

Ultimately, the film serves as a powerful dialogue about PTSD and the emotional toll of war. It showcases the difficulty veterans face when trying to reintegrate into society. But the movie also emphasizes the importance of being an active participant in one’s own healing journey. Merit’s decision to seek therapy, and her willingness to confront her past, illustrates that while healing is difficult and ongoing, it is possible. It is through the act of confronting Zoe’s memory and the pain it brings that Merit begins to make peace with her own experiences. She finally learns to forgive herself. Despite its somewhat dark plot points, the film is a great mix of humor and raw emotion. This combination creates a complex portrayal of trauma, showing that even in the darkest moments, there can be light.