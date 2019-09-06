Fans of the new Netflix film, My Oxford Year, are buzzing with mixed emotions after seeing the show’s rollercoaster ending. The gripping romantic series, which was full of plot twists, brought an ending that was heartbreaking, but also heartwarming and deeply insightful.

The film. stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, as well as Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah and Hugh Coles.

Anna (Carson), the aspiring poet who falls deeply in love with her teacher Jamie (Mylchreest) at Oxford, was faced with a big decision in the Netflix series, Time reported.

What decision did Anna make as she wraps up her time at Oxford?

As her time at Oxford comes to an end, Anna had to decide if she wants to stay with Jamie in the United Kingdom or go back home to the U.S. and accept a prestigious job as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs. After struggling with the choice for a while, Anna consults with her family and decides to stay with Jamie. However, Jamie then urges Anna to go back home and accept the Goldman Sachs job.

What was the secret Jamie was hiding from Anna in ‘My Oxford Year’?

As Jamie pushes Anna to move back to the United States, she becomes suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Anna finally found the secret one day when she showed up at Jamie’s house unexpectedly. As it turned out, Jamie was living with an aggressive form of cancer. The Oxford teacher then revealed to his lover that he doesn’t want to hold her back because he is dying. Anna, however, decides that she’s not leaving Jamie no matter what.

What happens to Jamie at the end of ‘My Oxford Year’?

As Jamie’s condition worsens, the couple realizes that they’re running out of time to do the things they want to do, including the grand European adventure they planned. Towards the end of the film, the couple is seen in a montage that shows them enjoying the adventure they dreamed about. Jamie, however, suddenly disappears from the montage, and Anna is left alone on the beach.

Do they end up together in ‘My Oxford Year’?

Though Jamie has died, it seems that she is still with Anna in spirit. The final scene shows Anna teaching poetry to her students, just like Jamie did for her.

“Poetry can be taught, but really it should be lived,” Anna tells her students, also advising them to “let it in, and allow it to change your life.”