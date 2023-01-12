Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest are in a dreamy and dramatic British collegiate romance in the trailer for the Netflix film My Oxford Year.

Carson plays an American student named Anna who is taking a year at Oxford. She soon meets her young teacher, who becomes an important part of her life.

Carson told Netflix’s Tudum how her role reflects something that one of Britain’s greatest writers wrote about life and love.

“It was an honor and joy to dive into Anna’s world of dreams, of love, of poetry. To study the great poets that walked the halls of Oxford, and who have since filled our lives with the magic of literature,” Carson said. “In 1833, Alfred Tennyson wrote, ‘It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.’ Two hundred years after Tennyson so beautifully uttered those words, they ring truer than ever–in the halls of Oxford, and within the heart of our film. Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy.”

Who else stars in the film?

Directed by Iain Morris, My Oxford Year also stars Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah and Hugh Coles. The film’s screenwriters include Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne from a story by Allison Burnett and based on the novel by Julia Whelan.

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Laura Quicksilver and Isaac Klausner produce. Carson executive produces with Caroline Levy, Laura Char Carson, Christopher Simon, Maggie Monteith and Pete Harris. George Berman co-produces.

When does ‘My Oxford Year’ premiere on Netflix?

My Oxford Year comes to Netflix on Aug. 1.