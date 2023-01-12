The upcoming NCIS prequel series, has added Power Book II: Ghost star Daniel Bellomy to its cast.

The actor has been added in a recurring role to the cast of CBS’ upcoming NCIS prequel series. Also recurring includes Caleb Martin Foote and Robert Taylor, as reported by Deadline.

The series takes place in 1991, well before the events of the modern-day NCIS series and follows Mark Harmon’s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his earlier years as a special agent. Younger Leroy is played by Austin Stowell, who is at the beginning of his career at NIS Camp Pendleton. As Deadline wrote, Leroy “forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).” The series will also star Mariel Molina, Tyler Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez. Harmon will narrate and executive produce.

Bellomy’s character, Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson,” is a probationary agent who is described as “cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian’s assistant, all the while itching to work his way up the ranks to field agent.”

Previously in Power Book II: Ghost Seasons 1 and 2, Bellomy played Zeke, basketball prodigy who had a bright future ahead of him until he was accidentally killed by his stepfather Lorenzo (Berto Colon). His death becomes part of the main events of Season 3, in which Lorenzo is killed as retribution.