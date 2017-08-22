Nia DaCosta is reported in talks to direct the second installment of the upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy from franchise director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Variety was one of the first outlets to report the news.

Following her high-profile directorial efforts such as Candyman and The Marvels, DaCosta is staking her claim in the post-apocalyptic horror genre.

28 Years Later would mark the second installment in the new trilogy of post-apocalyptic horror films by Boyle and Garland that originated with the film 28 Days Later.

Released in 2002, the first film starred Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris, grossing $84.6 million at the international box office. A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was released in 2007.

In this new trilogy following those two films, Boyle will direct the first film before DaCosta takes the helm for the second.

DaCosta made history as the first Black woman director to open at the top of U.S. box office charts with Candyman in 2021. 2023’s The Marvels is the highest-grossing film from a Black woman director.

She made her feature debut with the critically acclaimed film Little Woods, which starred Tessa Thompson and Lily James. She’ll soon be back in theaters with her next film, Hedda, also starring Thompson.