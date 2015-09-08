P-Valley star Nicco Annan and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ts Madison have been set to host the 11th Annual Truth Awards, from Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) and Sheryl Lee Ralph’s The DIVA Foundation–Blavity’s Shadow and Act has learned.

Powered by ViiV, it will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 15 at 5:30 p.m.

“This isn’t merely an awards ceremony; it’s a testament to courage,” shared V. Scott Hamilton, Co-Founder and Program Director of Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA), in a statement. “Each person we honor stands as a beacon against darkness – a bold stance amid anti-LGBTQ legislation, violence, and vitriol.”

“I am delighted to co-host the Truth Awards this year alongside my sister, TS Madison,” said Annan in a statement. “This event holds special significance as we come together to honor and celebrate the rich, enduring spirit of the Black community. Recognizing and uplifting those who mirror our identities and experiences has never been more crucial. Our community has shown remarkable resilience and an innovative spirit, making it vital to acknowledge and honor these contributions. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the fantastic work that Better Brothers LA is doing to elevate and amplify the visibility and voices of the Black Queer community. Their efforts are pivotal in ensuring that our stories are told and celebrated.”

Madison said, “As a past honoree, I am deeply honored to co-host The Truth Awards, a night dedicated to celebrating the brilliance, resilience, and contributions of the Black LGBTQ+ community. This event not only recognizes those who have made a lasting impact in culture, politics, and the arts but also invests in the future by providing scholarships to LGBTQ+ youth. Better Brothers Los Angeles has created a powerful space to connect, uplift, and thrive together. I’m proud to stand with this incredible organization in championing excellence, unity, and progress.”

Honorees this year include Gil Robertson, the founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), who will receive the Media & Arts Award.

Other honorees include:

Dr. Kimberly Smith – History Maker Award

Dr. Leo Moore – The Bayard Rustin Advocacy Award

Larry Sims – The Business Leadership Award

Brittani Nichols – Breakout Star

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald – Andre Leon Talley Style Purveyor Award

“These remarkable honorees truly embody the essence of transcending boundaries and breaking new ground,” said Sheryl Lee Ralph, Founder of The DIVA Foundation. “By recognizing and celebrating their invaluable contributions, we not only honor their individual achievements but also enhance our shared narrative—a powerful reminder that truth, no matter how challenging, cannot be silenced or overlooked. Their stories inspire us all to stand together in the pursuit of justice and equality.

“At ViiV Healthcare, we believe in the power of community and the importance of breaking down barriers. That’s why we’re honored to be a presenting sponsor of the Truth Awards,” said Randevyn Pierre, ViiV’s head of national field engagement in external affairs. “This event aligns perfectly with ViiV’s commitment to fostering new ideas and empowering communities to progress in HIV prevention, treatment, and care. Only by working together will we be able to end the HIV epidemic.”

The Passing the Torch Awards will also take place at The Aster on the Friday before the Truht Awards. Preston Mitchum, Amber Whittington, Terrell Grice, and James Bland II will be honored there.

As a press release notes, “The Truth Awards have evolved into a vibrant celebration of the remarkable accomplishments of LGBTQ+ African-Americans and their allies, who have made historic strides in reshaping the perception and image of the Black LGBTQ+ community. Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) shines a spotlight on those whose personal and professional journeys exemplify authentic living and thriving. BBLA remains dedicated to uplifting the educational aspirations of the Black LGBTQ+ community through its scholarship program. During the Truth Awards ceremony, scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to deserving scholars. Since its inception, BBLA has proudly provided over $300,000 in tuition assistance, paving the way for a brighter future for all.”

Other sponsors include Gilead, Atlantic Health Systems, The Kettering Foundation, LeadersUp and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Tickets are available at thetruthawards.com.