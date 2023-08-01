Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of NBC’s Night Court.

In the below preview of the episode, “The Duke’s A Hazzard,” Gurgs (Lacretta) is joined by Rhys Darby who plays Alistair Tully, her charming long-distance boyfriend.

Here’s the official logline for the episode: When Gurgs’ royal boyfriend pays a surprise visit, she questions their compatibility. Dan defends his family’s honor after he discovers a feud that dates back centuries.

Dave Foley also guest stars in the episode.

Watch the preview below:

Here’s the show synopsis:

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court’s officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a steppingstone on her way to bigger things. Donna “Gurgs” Gurganos (Lacretta) is the night court’s sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Rounding out the staff is Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court’s new clerk. He’s a jack of all trades and devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

The new episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.