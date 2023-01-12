The mysterious circumstances around a man’s death leads one woman down a dark path for truth in the trailer for upcoming A24 drama On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, written and directed by Rungano Nyoni.

Susan Chardy stars as a woman who is coming back from a party and finds her uncle on the road dead.

The revelation is just the beginning of everything that has been buried in her family to light. According to the official synopsis:

On an empty road in the middle of the night, Shula stumbles across the body of her uncle. As funeral proceedings begin around them, she and her cousins bring to light the buried secrets of their middle-class Zambian family, in filmmaker Rungano Nyoni’s surreal and vibrant reckoning with the lies we tell ourselves.

The film also stars Elizabeth Chisela and Henry B.J. Phiri.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl will be released next year. Check out the trailer below.