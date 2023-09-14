The official Oscars ceremony is an iconic and highly anticipated annual event creating buzz around the film industry’s biggest releases. Many fans watch live in the hopes that their favorite movie or actor will be recognized; others tune in for the fashion and behind-the-scenes elements that make the program what it is. This year, viewers should expect some fresh energy as Conan O’Brien takes over hosting. There are other things to look forward to tomorrow evening, like musical performances from Queen Latifah as well as Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Additionally, the Oscars Best Picture and Best Actress nominees have been generating tons of buzz on social media. There is already a healthy amount of debate about what starlet will take the cake when the latter is announced. In the running are the recently controversial actress Karla Sofía Gascón, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres. Many of these performers are also recognized for their work in the Best Picture category. If you have yet to watch some of the biggest releases from the past year, read on to learn where you can stream at home.

Who Will Win Best Picture?

(James A. Molnar/Unsplash)

The Oscars Best Picture nominees are important because they signify the best of the best in the industry. These top dogs in entertainment showcase critically acclaimed standards for filmmaking. The Oscar for Best Picture is basically a stamp of approval that goes down in history, and is one of the most prestigious awards to win at the awards ceremony. Many people attempt to guess who will win this big award, but officially, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has all the power. Even though your vote doesn’t count toward the official winner, feel free to share your favorites from this list in the comments.

‘Anora’

Producers Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker are likely extremely proud of Anora. It has become the surprise pick and an Oscar Best Picture nominee front runner, amassing six nods in total. This movie is surely one that is hard to overlook due to its interesting story, which follows a young woman from Brooklyn. In the rom-com Anora (Mikey Madison) is a sex worker who impulsively marries the son of an Oligarch, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). This plotline provides an interesting twist on the traditional Cinderella type story. Yet her fairytale is quickly disturbed by her new Russian in-laws who swoop in and attempt to tear it all down. This movie is available for streaming on Sky Store, YouTube TV, Apple TV+ and Prime Video for purchase.

‘The Brutalist’

The Brutalist is a popular period drama produced by Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet. This moody film brings the talents of Adrien Brody to life. He plays László Tóth, a visionary architect who has escaped postwar Europe. Although the movie is not based on a real person, the sense of realism is uncanny. This, and many other things, make it a great pick among the Oscars Best Picture nominees. It explores the pull of money, talent and ambition while following László to an unfamiliar land, Pennsylvania. This historic drama is not yet available for viewing on streaming platforms.

‘A Complete Unknown’

This music drama produced by Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman tells the biographical story of young Bob Dylan as he navigates his breakout in the American music industry through the 1960’s. It highlights how his stellar career was supported by his unmatched and fantastic talent. Timothée Chalamet plays the singer who became one of the most iconic musical artists of his time. The film is available for streaming on some platforms including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Fandango.

‘Conclave’

Conclave is a mysterious and political thriller that has an impressive cast. With the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini at the helm, the movie was bound to be a major success, showcasing Cardinal Lawrence as he investigates scandals and secrets. As the cardinals of the Catholic church’s papal conclave must join together, things begin to change. After the death of the last pope, viewers watch one of the world’s most secret and ancient events unfold – selecting a new pope. Producers Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman helped to paint a portrait of corruption with this unsettling movie. To watch Conclave before the winner is chosen check out Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

‘Dune: Part Two’

The reception of the first part of Dune may make this Oscars Best Picture nominee no surprise to some. This sci-fi adventure movie also stars Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides). Despite his central role, there are many other familiar faces to get excited about. Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Dave Bautista are just some of the stellar all-star cast. The sequel, which was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, is an intense space thriller with exceptional graphics. This nearly three hour movie explores power and politics with a touch of romance. So viewers who like a little bit of everything will likely enjoy the book-to-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work. Fans can watch at home with subscriptions to Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or Max.

‘Emilia Pérez’

Emilia Pérez, produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, is a truly intriguing work of art. It is a musical crime thriller, which many people would not naturally put all together. But nonetheless, it addresses socioeconomic issues and even has a trans representation. The movie follows a Mexican lawyer (Zoe Saldana) taking on a strange case, embarking on a journey to help a drug cartel leader retire and transition to life as a woman. Viewers can watch Emilia Pérez, which has received mixed reviews, on Netflix.

‘I’m Still Here’

This tragic film is based on a real life event in 1970s Brazil under a military dictatorship. It is an account of the disappearance of a former PTB deputy. This man is fictionally represented as Rubens Paiva but played by Selton Mello. After he is kidnapped from his beachfront home, his wife Eunice Paiva (Fernanda Torres), attempts to pick up the pieces. She goes through a lonely journey to learn the truth about her husband’s disappearance. Producers Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira created this historical drama which has illuminated the forgotten stories of the past. Viewers who are interested in watching this Oscars Best Picture nominee can preorder it on Apple TV+. It will likely be made available on streaming platforms after the Oscars.

‘Nickel Boys’

This Oscars Best Picture nominee is a historical drama based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer prize winning novel of the same name. The story is based on a fictionalized true story so it is a harrowing depiction of the Jim Crow south. In this movie produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, two boys are sent to an abusive reformatory institution, The Dozier School for Boys, in Florida during the 1960s. Their powerful friendship helps to pass the days and showcase a story of willpower and optimism. Interested viewers can watch this dynamic drama on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Substance’

The Substance is an extremely popular watch produced by Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. This horror movie follows the desperate acts of a fading and aging actress, played by Demi Moore. In an attempt to keep up appearances, she tries a black market drug, said to be a cell replicating substance that temporarily creates an optimized new you. But unfortunately for Moore’s character, Elisabeth Sparkle, she gets way more than she bargains for. Viewers amping up for the Best Picture announcement can stream this movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

‘Wicked’

Wicked is a fantasy musical that is based on books by writer Gregory Maguire, which put a twist on the traditional story of Wizard of Oz. This film adaptation is the first to tell the story of his novels following the popularization of the famous Broadway play. The all-star cast of the movie has surely turned some heads. But the cinematography, set design and costuming really sealed the deal. These elements may establish it as a Oscars Best Picture nominee front runner. Wicked has two bold actresses playing in the leads who also have sickening musical talent. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play Elphaba and Glinda (or Galinda if you are a day one fan) in Marc Platt’s extravagantly produced film.