The ships have been called to the docks for Max’s Our Flag Means Death. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the streaming platform announced that the comedy starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi (also an executive producer) was canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The silly Warner Bros. Discovery-backed series ran for two seasons before ending on Oct. 26.

The show’s creator, David Jenkins, went to Instagram to announce that he had some “good and bad news.”

His caption began with the “good news,” telling fans that “we’ve spent two seasons in a bizarre, beautifully-rendered world populated by some of the greatest actors and creatives working.” He added that the second season was “made possible” by their enthusiasm, voices and art.

Jenkins said that “sharing” the show with fans and seeing them “make it their own” was a “dream come true.”

He then went into the bad news of announcing that the show wouldn’t return for a third season. He thanked the team at Max for being “incredible champions of the show” and allowing his team to make “something authentically weird and heartfelt.”

Jenkins ended his post by expressing sadness but gratitude.

“But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place. Our Flag Means Us. Loving one another, pulling off some pretty weird and beautiful shit, and talking it through… as a crew. 🏴‍☠️🦄🐈‍⬛💜”

The series also starred Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.