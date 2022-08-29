The ships have been called to the docks for Max’s Our Flag Means Death. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the streaming platform announced that the comedy starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi (also an executive producer) was canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The silly Warner Bros. Discovery-backed series ran for two seasons before ending on Oct. 26.
The show’s creator, David Jenkins, went to Instagram to announce that he had some “good and bad news.”
His caption began with the “good news,” telling fans that “we’ve spent two seasons in a bizarre, beautifully-rendered world populated by some of the greatest actors and creatives working.” He added that the second season was “made possible” by their enthusiasm, voices and art.
Jenkins said that “sharing” the show with fans and seeing them “make it their own” was a “dream come true.”
He then went into the bad news of announcing that the show wouldn’t return for a third season. He thanked the team at Max for being “incredible champions of the show” and allowing his team to make “something authentically weird and heartfelt.”
Jenkins ended his post by expressing sadness but gratitude.
“But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place. Our Flag Means Us. Loving one another, pulling off some pretty weird and beautiful shit, and talking it through… as a crew. 🏴☠️🦄🐈⬛💜”
The series also starred Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.
A spokesperson for Max released in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter announcing the platform would “not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death. However, they were “so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories” from the creator and his team.
“We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show,” said the spokesperson.
The series was loosely based on the tales of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Darby). Our Flag Means Death tells the witty stories of Bonnet trading in his posh life to become a captain of the pirate ship Revenge.
After a chaotic run-in with the infamous fateful run-in with the notorious Captain Blackbeard (Waititi), the two pirates find love and friendship amongst the waves.
The first season consisted of 10 episodes that launched in March 2022 and was followed by eight episodes in season 2.
Our Flag Means Death was celebrated for its queer and amusing storylines.
Along with its critical acclaim, the series was nominated for Outstanding New Series at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards and won the Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling category at the 2023 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.