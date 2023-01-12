Till star Danielle Deadwyler plays a woman caught in a web of multiple versions of herself in the trailer for actor/brother team Aldis and Edwin Hodge’s upcoming sci-fi horror film, Parallel.

The Hodge brothers wrote the Vertical Entertainment film with Jonathan Keasey and also star alongside Deadwyler, who stars as a woman who is deep in grief after the loss of her child. But her discovery of parallel versions of her tests her to her limits.

According to the official synopsis:

Parallel follows the story of Vanessa (Danielle Deadwyler) who takes refuge at her family’s lake house to grieve after suffering the loss of her child. Accompanied by her husband, Alex (Aldis Hodge), and his brother, Martel (Edwin Hodge), Vanessa attempts to regain her sense of normalcy after the tragedy. But soon after their arrival, she experiences an aberration when she is attacked by a parallel universe’s version of herself. Faced with the reality that multiverses exist, she must reconcile the fact that these parallel gates will either hold the key to releasing her grief or trapping her forever.

Kourosh Ahari directs the film, which is expected to come to theaters on Feb. 23 and on-demand on Feb. 27.

Check out the trailer below.

The film was first announced in 2022. At the time, it was reported that the film is a remake ofthe Chinese film Parallel Forest. Deadwyler was also reported as an executive producer on the film, with the Hodges producing through their company Hodge Brothers Productions. Rumble Riot’s Sean Lydiard and Jaylen Moore also produce with Keasey and Ann Zhang for the original film’s producer, Beijing Pu Luo Media Co.

Other executive producers include Rumble Riot’s Elliot Michael Smith and RJ Collins, Fremont Films’ Richie Doyle, Mammoth Pictures’ Alex Bretow, Beijing Pu Luo Media Co.’s Lei Zeng and Chengxi Li, Randall J. Bacon, Joseoph Lanius, Danny R. Carmona, Dean Scheske and Jovanna Burke.