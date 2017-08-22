Disney+ has announced that Resident Evil star Tamara Smart will join the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as the beloved character Thalia Grace.

The character of Thalia Grace is depicted as the daughter of the sky god Zeus (played by the late Lance Reddick in Season 1).

Smart will appear as a recurring guest star in Season 2 alongside series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

What Rick Riordan says about the Thalia Grace casting

“Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, so the right casting was critical. Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very ‘punk’ / ‘rage-against-the-machine’ sensibility,” said book author and series co-creator Rick Riordan in a statement. “As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the ‘grace’ in Thalia Grace!”

“I’m so grateful and excited to be joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It’s so close to my heart,” Smart said. “Lance Reddick and I always spoke about working together again, so it’s that much more special and important to me to play his daughter once more as Thalia, and to keep his memory alive. I feel his presence all around me and strive to make him proud on this exciting journey.”

When does Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere?

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Riordan Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Albert Kim, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is slated to air on Disney+ sometime in 2025.