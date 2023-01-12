Phylicia Rashad is set to make her Broadway directorial debut in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ latest Broadway play, Purpose.

The play, produced by The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, will begin its limited engagement with previews Feb. 25, 2025 before opening mid-March at the Helen Hayes Theater. No news on casting yet, but news is expected in the months before previews.

It follows the Jasper family, a powerful Black family who has influenced various elements of American life. But the family gets a rude awakening when the youngest son comes home with a surprise guest. According to the official description:

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home to Illinois with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black radicalism. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.

The play had its world premiere March 2024 at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, quickly becoming a crowd and critical favorite. It became a sold-out production while at the company this year, earning the accolade of being Steppenwolf’s highest-grossing shows in the company’s 50-year-history.

Producers include Debra Martin Chase, LaChanze, Rashad Chambers, David Stone, Marc Platt and Aaron Glick along with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. The play has a lot of Tony Award winning power behind it–not only are Jacobs-Jenkins and Rashad two-time Tony winners, but the play also includes costumes by the Tony Award-winning Dede M. Ayite.