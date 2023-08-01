Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview for Playground, the Megan Thee Stallion-executive produced series revolving around the famed LA dance studio. The rapper also appears in the series, which drops on July 26.

The below clip previews some of the relationships within the studio and what goes on behind the performances. Robin Antin and choreographer Kenny Wormald also appear in the series.

Here’s the description:

Playground LA is the premier studio for pro dancers to be discovered and book their big break. Classes taught by highly sought choreographers and auditions held by top music artists – including Megan Thee Stallion – attract the most ambitious dancers in the world – and all the drama they bring with them. Romance, friendships, and tenacity are tested at every turn, as the next hot dancer is always around the corner, trying to beat the established pros for their shot at the spotlight.

Watch the preview below:

The series is now streaming on Hulu.