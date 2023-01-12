Season 2 of Poker Face, Peacock’s hit mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne, has dropped its first-look images.

The sophomore season of Poker Face includes guest stars such as Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who is playing multiple different roles in one episode.

Created by writer/director/executive producer Rian Johnson, Poker Face continues enthralling fans with the eccentric life of Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman who has the uncanny ability to tell when someone’s lying, leading her to solve murder mysteries as she lives on the run.

What is ‘Poker Face’ about?

As the logline states, “Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. “

Johnson and Lyonne, who also executive produces, directs and writes for the series, wrote in a statement how they were inspired by 1970s film and the television shows of the ’70s and ’80s.

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 details and other guest stars

“To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap,” the wrote. “Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play.”

Other guest stars making up that gonzo list include Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim,Gaby Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, Justin Theroux, Katherine Narducci, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martingale, Melanie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola and Simon Rex. Even more guest stars are promised to take part.

When does ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 premiere

Season 2 of Poker Face comes to Peacock this spring.

Check out the images below: