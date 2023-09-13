Pop culture has evolved over the past few decades and is getting harder to keep up with for many. There’s a constant flow of information being fed to us with the fast pace of the news cycle, thanks to the internet. That information can range from pressing information regarding health and safety to frivolous celebrity drama, yet we compartmentalize it in our brains regardless. Put to the test all that random knowledge you’ve gained by scrolling through social media with these 75 pop culture trivia questions.

As with what trends in the news today, there are no particular categories or time periods for these questions, so only those who have been able to keep up with what is relevant online could answer all these questions. There are also questions for the culture (that everyone should know) to see who is familiar with just how much the Black community has impacted pop culture. You would really have to be on every corner of the internet to answer all of these questions correctly, but you never know what you may remember.

75 Pop Culture Trivia Questions

Question: Which actor played the character of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Answer: Robert Downey Jr.

Question: What is the highest-grossing animated film of all time? Answer: Frozen II

Question: Who is the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize? Answer: Malala Yousafzai

Question: What is the name of the fictional town where the TV show Stranger Things is set? Answer: Hawkins, Indiana

Question: Which British actor played the role of James Bond in the films Skyfall and Spectre? Answer: Daniel Craig

Question: In the TV show Friends, what is the name of Ross’ pet monkey? Answer: Marcel

Question: Who wrote the bestselling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted into the TV series Game of Thrones? Answer: George R.R. Martin

Question: What is the name of the toy cowboy in the Toy Story movies? Answer: Woody

Question: Which actress portrayed Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series? Answer: Jennifer Lawrence

Question: Who is known as the “King of Pop”? Answer: Michael Jackson

Question: What is the name of the coffee shop featured in the TV show Friends? Answer: Central Perk

Question: Which artist released the album Lemonade in 2016, featuring hits like Formation? Answer: Beyoncé

Question: In which film did Heath Ledger posthumously win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the Joker? Answer: The Dark Knight

Question: Which fictional character lives in a pineapple under the sea? Answer: SpongeBob SquarePants

Question: What is the name of the wizarding school that Harry Potter attends? Answer: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Question: Who wrote the dystopian novel 1984? Answer: George Orwell

Question: What is the name of the dragon queen in Game of Thrones? Answer: Daenerys Targaryen

Question: Which singer’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta? Answer: Lady Gaga

Question: What is the name of the famous theme park located in Anaheim, California? Answer: Disneyland

Question: Which movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020? Answer: Parasite



20 More Pop Culture Trivia Questions

Question: Who was the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress? Answer: Halle Berry for her role in Monster’s Ball (2001).

Question: Which actor played the character Jack Dawson in the 1997 film Titanic? Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio

Question: In the TV show Breaking Bad, what is the street name of the high-quality blue methamphetamine produced by Walter White? Answer: Blue Sky

Question: Who is the creator of the Harry Potter book series? Answer: J.K. Rowling

Question: What is the name of the popular battle royale video game developed by Epic Games? Answer: Fortnite

Question: In which TV series would you find the characters Lorelai and Rory Gilmore? Answer: Gilmore Girls

Question: Who infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards? Answer: Kanye West

Question: Which social media platform is known for its disappearing photo and video messages? Answer: Snapchat

Question: What is the highest-grossing film of all time? Answer: Avatar (2009)

Question: What is the name of the main antagonist in the Star Wars franchise? Answer: Darth Vader

Question: What is the name of the African-American mathematician who played a crucial role in the success of NASA’s early space missions, as depicted by Taraji P. Henson in the film Hidden Figures? Answer: Katherine Johnson.

Question: What was the name of the viral dance craze that originated on the app TikTok in 2020, set to the song Lottery by K Camp? Answer: The Renegade

Question: Which iconic music festival, known for its influence on 1960s counterculture, took place in 1969 in upstate New York? Answer: Woodstock

Question: Who is the lead singer of the rock band Queen? Answer: Freddie Mercury

Question: What is the title of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by Alice Walker, which was later adapted into a critically acclaimed film directed by Steven Spielberg? Answer: The Color Purple.

Question: What is the name of the main character in The Lord of the Rings trilogy Answer: Frodo Baggins

Question: Who won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film The Favourite? Answer: Olivia Colman

Question: What is the name of the popular Netflix series about a group of kids who uncover supernatural mysteries in their small town? Answer: Stranger Things

Question: Which African-American athletes famously raised their fists in a gesture of Black power during the 1968 Olympics? Answer: Tommie Smith and John Carlos.

Question: Which hip-hop artist famously said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man”? Answer: Jay-Z.



Even More Pop Culture Trivia

Question: Who is the director of the critically acclaimed film Black Panther, which became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2018? Answer: Ryan Coogler.

Question: Who was the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress? Answer: Hattie McDaniel for her role in Gone with the Wind (1939).

Question: What is the name of the civil rights activist known for her refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955? Answer: Rosa Parks.

Question: Who is the creator and showrunner of the groundbreaking TV series Atlanta? Answer: Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino).

Question: Who wrote the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird? Answer: Harper Lee.

Question: In the TV show The Office, who is the regional manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin? Answer: Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.

Question: Which singer-songwriter released the album 25 in 2015, featuring hits like Hello and When We Were Young? Answer: Adele.

Question: What is the name of the African-American scientist whose work was instrumental in the development of agricultural science and sustainable farming practices? Answer: George Washington Carver.

Question: Which actor starred as the Joker in the 2019 film Joker? Answer: Joaquin Phoenix.

Question: Which social media platform limits users’ posts to 280 characters? Answer: X/Twitter.

Question: What is the name of the mythical island city that serves as the setting for the superhero film Aquaman? Answer: Atlantis.

Question: Which African-American singer-songwriter, known as the “Queen of Soul,” released hit songs like Respect and Think? Answer: Aretha Franklin.

Who became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018? Answer: Beyoncé.

Question: Which video game franchise features a plumber named Mario and his brother Luigi? Answer: Super Mario Bros.

Question: Which rapper and actor starred in the film Boyz n the Hood and co-wrote the screenplay for Friday? Answer: Ice Cube.

Question: What is the name of the fictional continent where the majority of the action takes place in Game of Thrones? Answer: Westeros.

Question: Who famously performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, where the “wardrobe malfunction” incident occurred? Answer: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Question: What is the name of the fictional superhero team featured in the Marvel Comics universe, consisting of characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Thor? Answer: The Avengers.

Question: What is the title of the debut studio album by rapper Cardi B, which includes the hit singles Bodak Yellow and I Like It? Answer: Invasion of Privacy.



Can You Answer the Rest Correctly?