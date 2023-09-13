Pop culture has evolved over the past few decades and is getting harder to keep up with for many. There’s a constant flow of information being fed to us with the fast pace of the news cycle, thanks to the internet. That information can range from pressing information regarding health and safety to frivolous celebrity drama, yet we compartmentalize it in our brains regardless. Put to the test all that random knowledge you’ve gained by scrolling through social media with these 75 pop culture trivia questions.
As with what trends in the news today, there are no particular categories or time periods for these questions, so only those who have been able to keep up with what is relevant online could answer all these questions. There are also questions for the culture (that everyone should know) to see who is familiar with just how much the Black community has impacted pop culture. You would really have to be on every corner of the internet to answer all of these questions correctly, but you never know what you may remember.
75 Pop Culture Trivia Questions
- Question: Which actor played the character of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
- Answer: Robert Downey Jr.
- Question: What is the highest-grossing animated film of all time?
- Answer: Frozen II
- Question: Who is the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize?
- Answer: Malala Yousafzai
- Question: What is the name of the fictional town where the TV show Stranger Things is set?
- Answer: Hawkins, Indiana
- Question: Which British actor played the role of James Bond in the films Skyfall and Spectre?
- Answer: Daniel Craig
- Question: In the TV show Friends, what is the name of Ross’ pet monkey?
- Answer: Marcel
- Question: Who wrote the bestselling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted into the TV series Game of Thrones?
- Answer: George R.R. Martin
- Question: What is the name of the toy cowboy in the Toy Story movies?
- Answer: Woody
- Question: Which actress portrayed Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series?
- Answer: Jennifer Lawrence
- Question: Who is known as the “King of Pop”?
- Answer: Michael Jackson
- Question: What is the name of the coffee shop featured in the TV show Friends?
- Answer: Central Perk
- Question: Which artist released the album Lemonade in 2016, featuring hits like Formation?
- Answer: Beyoncé
- Question: In which film did Heath Ledger posthumously win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the Joker?
- Answer: The Dark Knight
- Question: Which fictional character lives in a pineapple under the sea?
- Answer: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Question: What is the name of the wizarding school that Harry Potter attends?
- Answer: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
- Question: Who wrote the dystopian novel 1984?
- Answer: George Orwell
- Question: What is the name of the dragon queen in Game of Thrones?
- Answer: Daenerys Targaryen
- Question: Which singer’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?
- Answer: Lady Gaga
- Question: What is the name of the famous theme park located in Anaheim, California?
- Answer: Disneyland
- Question: Which movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020?
- Answer: Parasite
20 More Pop Culture Trivia Questions
- Question: Who was the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress?
- Answer: Halle Berry for her role in Monster’s Ball (2001).
- Question: Which actor played the character Jack Dawson in the 1997 film Titanic?
- Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio
- Question: In the TV show Breaking Bad, what is the street name of the high-quality blue methamphetamine produced by Walter White?
- Answer: Blue Sky
- Question: Who is the creator of the Harry Potter book series?
- Answer: J.K. Rowling
- Question: What is the name of the popular battle royale video game developed by Epic Games?
- Answer: Fortnite
- Question: In which TV series would you find the characters Lorelai and Rory Gilmore?
- Answer: Gilmore Girls
- Question: Who infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards?
- Answer: Kanye West
- Question: Which social media platform is known for its disappearing photo and video messages?
- Answer: Snapchat
- Question: What is the highest-grossing film of all time?
- Answer: Avatar (2009)
- Question: What is the name of the main antagonist in the Star Wars franchise?
- Answer: Darth Vader
- Question: What is the name of the African-American mathematician who played a crucial role in the success of NASA’s early space missions, as depicted by Taraji P. Henson in the film Hidden Figures?
- Answer: Katherine Johnson.
- Question: What was the name of the viral dance craze that originated on the app TikTok in 2020, set to the song Lottery by K Camp?
- Answer: The Renegade
- Question: Which iconic music festival, known for its influence on 1960s counterculture, took place in 1969 in upstate New York?
- Answer: Woodstock
- Question: Who is the lead singer of the rock band Queen?
- Answer: Freddie Mercury
- Question: What is the title of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by Alice Walker, which was later adapted into a critically acclaimed film directed by Steven Spielberg?
- Answer: The Color Purple.
- Question: What is the name of the main character in The Lord of the Rings trilogy
- Answer: Frodo Baggins
- Question: Who won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film The Favourite?
- Answer: Olivia Colman
- Question: What is the name of the popular Netflix series about a group of kids who uncover supernatural mysteries in their small town?
- Answer: Stranger Things
- Question: Which African-American athletes famously raised their fists in a gesture of Black power during the 1968 Olympics?
- Answer: Tommie Smith and John Carlos.
- Question: Which hip-hop artist famously said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man”?
- Answer: Jay-Z.
Even More Pop Culture Trivia
- Question: Who is the director of the critically acclaimed film Black Panther, which became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2018?
- Answer: Ryan Coogler.
- Question: Who was the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress?
- Answer: Hattie McDaniel for her role in Gone with the Wind (1939).
- Question: What is the name of the civil rights activist known for her refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955?
- Answer: Rosa Parks.
- Question: Who is the creator and showrunner of the groundbreaking TV series Atlanta?
- Answer: Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino).
- Question: Who wrote the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird?
- Answer: Harper Lee.
- Question: In the TV show The Office, who is the regional manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin?
- Answer: Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.
- Question: Which singer-songwriter released the album 25 in 2015, featuring hits like Hello and When We Were Young?
- Answer: Adele.
- Question: What is the name of the African-American scientist whose work was instrumental in the development of agricultural science and sustainable farming practices?
- Answer: George Washington Carver.
- Question: Which actor starred as the Joker in the 2019 film Joker?
- Answer: Joaquin Phoenix.
- Question: Which social media platform limits users’ posts to 280 characters?
- Answer: X/Twitter.
- Question: What is the name of the mythical island city that serves as the setting for the superhero film Aquaman?
- Answer: Atlantis.
- Question: Which African-American singer-songwriter, known as the “Queen of Soul,” released hit songs like Respect and Think?
- Answer: Aretha Franklin.
- Who became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018?
- Answer: Beyoncé.
- Question: Which video game franchise features a plumber named Mario and his brother Luigi?
- Answer: Super Mario Bros.
- Question: Which rapper and actor starred in the film Boyz n the Hood and co-wrote the screenplay for Friday?
- Answer: Ice Cube.
- Question: What is the name of the fictional continent where the majority of the action takes place in Game of Thrones?
- Answer: Westeros.
- Question: Who famously performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, where the “wardrobe malfunction” incident occurred?
- Answer: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.
- Question: What is the name of the fictional superhero team featured in the Marvel Comics universe, consisting of characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Thor?
- Answer: The Avengers.
- Question: What is the title of the debut studio album by rapper Cardi B, which includes the hit singles Bodak Yellow and I Like It?
- Answer: Invasion of Privacy.
Can You Answer the Rest Correctly?
- Question: Which movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019?
- Answer: Green Book
- Question: What was the name of the historical film released in 2013, directed by Steve McQueen and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, which depicted the story of a free Black man sold into slavery?
- Answer: 12 Years a Slave
- Question: Who wrote the dystopian novel The Hunger Games?
- Answer: Suzanne Collins
- Question: In the 1990s, which Black sitcom featured the characters Will, Carlton, and Uncle Phil living in Bel-Air, California?
- Answer: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Question: What is the name of the famous detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?
- Answer: Sherlock Holmes
- Question: Who is the actor known for his roles in Training Day, Malcolm X and The Equalizer?
- Answer: Denzel Washington
- Question: Who is the comedian and actress known for her roles in Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live?
- Answer: Leslie Jones
- Question: Who directed the 2017 film Get Out?
- Answer: Jordan Peele
- Question: Which social media platform that is now shut down was known for its short, looping videos?
- Answer: Vine
- Question: Which Black filmmaker directed the critically acclaimed movies Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and BlackkKlansman?
- Answer: Spike Lee
- Question: What was the name of the hip-hop group formed by Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella, known for their album Straight Outta Compton?
- Answer: N.W.A (Niggaz Wit Attitudes)
- Question: Which Black actress starred in the TV series Scandal as Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert?
- Answer: Kerry Washington
- Question: Who was the lead singer of the band Nirvana, known for hits like Smells Like Teen Spirit?
- Answer: Kurt Cobain
- Question: Which movie features the quote “Here’s looking at you, kid”?
- Answer: Casablanca
- Question: Who directed the 1994 film “Pulp Fiction”?
- Answer: Quentin Tarantino