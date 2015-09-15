Netflix has announced that the viral dating series, Pop the Balloon, is heading to the streaming service as a reimagined version that will live weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. starting April 20.

It is executive produced by the original creatives behind the YouTube version, Arlette Amuli and Bolia Matundu (BM). Yvonne Orji is set to be the host.

Per the description, “Pop the Balloon LIVE will be the same Pop the Balloon fans know and love, but now with even higher stakes, fresh twists and celebrity surprises. In this electrifying dating experiment, singles test their chemistry while trying to keep their balloon intact. As connections form and tensions rise, one thing is certain: when your balloon pops, so does your shot at love. Now, for the first time ever, Pop the Balloon is going live on Netflix, bringing real-time eliminations, unpredictable dilemmas, and unfiltered romance straight to viewers as it happens.”

First folks confirmed to appear on ‘Pop The Balloon’

Reality stars and television personalities set to appear so far include Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle), Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom) and Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum).

The production company is Sharp Entertainment, which is part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers alongside Amuli, BM and Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Bonnie Biggs for Sharp Entertainment, and Ellen Rocamora.

What executive producers, including Arlette Amuli and BM, say about ‘Pop The Balloon LIVE’

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand and reimagine Pop the Balloon on Netflix,” said Sharp. “This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry and unpredictability. Partnering with BM, Arlette and Netflix has been an incredible experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to see how the show evolves.”

Matundu and Amul said, “We’re thrilled to see Pop the Balloon take on a new life on Netflix. From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and watching it evolve and soar beyond our wildest dreams has been truly exciting. As executive producers, we’re proud to support this next chapter and can’t wait for both new and longtime fans to experience it. Yvonne is engaging, witty and authentic—and we are looking forward to her serving as the host for the reimagined version at Netflix!”

Orji said, “It’s really great to see BM and Arlette’s vision expand to this version, due to their creativity, consistency and desire for more connection. After playing the ‘unlucky in love’ Molly Carter for 5 seasons on Insecure, I know a thing or two about looking for love in a hopeless place. Hopefully the singles on Pop The Balloon Live will have much more success. As host, I’m looking forward to striking that delicate balance of heart and humor for our daters and the Netflix audience at home.”