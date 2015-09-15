The Power universe is continuing to expand at Starz with Origins, a prequel series focusing on young Ghost and Tommy, which were played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series.

This would be the fourth spinoff series from the original Power series. Power Book II: Ghost, which debut its fourth season in 2024, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is currently filming its fourth season and Power Book IV: Force, which is currently filming its third season in Chicago.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz. “We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

While no details are known about the plot of Origins, it is worth noting that Sascha Penn, showrunner of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is an executive producer on this project. As Raising Kanan continues in the Power timeline, it is getting closer and closer to the point in time where the paths of Ghost, Tommy, Kanan and Tasha intersect. This poses a possiblity of Raising Kanan either being a springboard for or interacting with Origins.

The potential series also executive produced by original Power creator and showrunner, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, as well as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces Origins for Starz.