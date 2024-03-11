Netflix subscribers may have already binge-watched the exciting new foreign-language thriller series Prison Cell 211 following its premiere earlier this month. The Spanish mini-series centers on a human rights lawyer who is trapped within a Mexican prison during an inmate uprising and forced to pose as a prisoner in order to keep himself alive. Like many of Netflix’s recent releases, the series has rapidly grown to become a hit in the international market, bringing thrills, chills, and kills to viewers from all over the globe. Those who have seen the series may be left wondering if the gripping tale was based on true events, or struggling to comprehend the twisting, turning ending.

Luckily we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive look into Prison Cell 211‘s plot, themes and epic conclusion. As you can imagine, we’ll be getting into major spoilers ahead, so be sure to bookmark this page and return later if you haven’t finished watching all six episodes. Without any further preamble, let’s dive right in, and see what we can learn about the shocking tale of prison life, human rights and perseverance.

Is ‘Prison Cell 211’ a True Story?

Though portions of the plot may seem larger than life, Prison Cell 211 is in fact based on true events. The actual prison riot that inspired the narrative took place in Ciudad Juárez prison on Jan. 1, 2023. At the time, gang members from a Mexican cartel stormed the prison with bombs, firearms and armored vehicles, killing ten guards and seven inmates. Police engaged in a shootout with the cartel while also mitigating the growing number of escapees from the riot, though these efforts were largely failed. By the time the harrowing event was over with, more than 19 people lost their lives and 30 inmates had escaped, including a mass-murderer named Ernesto Alfredo Piñón de la Cruz who was said to be behind more than ten additional slayings along the border city.

Though the 2023 riot serves as the narrative basis for Prison Cell 211, many of the characters and themes are pulled from a 2004 novel aptly titled Cell 211. The book, which was penned by author Francisco Pérez Gandul, also tells the tale of a bloody prison riot, which takes place in a maximum security prison loaded with cartel members. The biggest deviation from the novel is the main character’s profession, as the book originally followed a prison guard who became swept up in the chaos of the riot. The Netflix series swaps the protagonist into the role of a human rights lawyer, which makes him arguably even less suited to survive amongst the ruthless killers in the jail.

What Happens in the Netflix Series?

As stated, the series centers on a prison in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, just over the border from El Paso. The prison is packed with violent offenders, many of whom have murdered innocent people for the cartel. Despite the severity of crimes committed by the prisoners, the audience quickly comes to empathize with them, as it is revealed that the guards have been committing a series of horrific human rights abuses from within the prison. It also rapidly becomes clear that elected officials and armed forces in the area are in on the conspiracy, resulting in a visit from our protagonist, Juan. Juan is the human rights lawyer mentioned above, who enters the dangerous prison to consult with a client about corruption and power struggles within the jail.

Unfortunately, Juan becomes embroiled in the chaos as cartel inmates launch a full-scale riot during his meeting. With the guards incapacitated, Juan can’t make it to the exit, and must pose as one of the prisoners in order to avoid being taken hostage. To make matters worse, his pregnant wife is at home waiting for him. Once she learns about the riot, she becomes consumed with fear and anxiety. The leader of the prison uprising is a man by the name of Calancho, who dreams of getting his message to the public, despite how unlikely the odds of succeeding appear to be. While working alongside an underling named Ramirez, Calancho organizes a discussion with Governor Montes, who offers certain concessions to the prisoners in return for the safe release of the hostages.

Governor Montes’ Plan

As the plot of Prison Cell 211 progresses, we slowly become clued in to the plan that Governor Montes has cooked up to end the riots. The governor knows that she cannot simply comply with Calancho’s demands, as this would expose state-wide corruption that she has benefitted from throughout her political career. Montes also needs to secure a man named Baldor, who has become a valuable asset to both the cartel and the FBI. Calancho knows this, and has carefully seized Baldor to use as a bargaining chip. When Baldor falls ill with a mysterious sickness, Montes sees an opportunity to extract him without setting off alarm bells. She sends in a team of crooked cops disguised as medics to treat Baldor, only to order them to smuggle him out of the prison as soon as they make it inside.

Montes explains to her men that as soon as Baldor is secured, they can storm the prison with their guns blazing. Meanwhile, Juan navigates the ranks of the prison, learns of the true plight of the prisoners and ultimately comes to empathize with his captors. Even when his identity is discovered, Juan asserts his desire to help the rioting crooks, in an effort to create a better world for his unborn child. Juan’s major turning point in the series comes when his wife drops dead outside the prison walls, likely due to extreme stress. This incredibly tragic event only strengthens Juan’s call to action, as it leaves him with nothing to return home to. Over the course of just a few days, the main character becomes fully radicalized as he learns to distrust Montes and her men.

How Does ‘Prison Cell 211’ End?

Montes manages to successfully smuggle Baldor out of the prison with her undercover team, and forcefully has the power to the prison cut. Her men offer Juan the opportunity to leave with them, but Juan refuses, as he has fully learned to side with his captors. Calancho overhears the interaction as Juan allows the men to leave with Baldor in tow, and confronts Juan with a knife. At first, Juan believes that Calancho will blame him for allowing Montes’ men to succeed, but the riot leader explains that he actually trusts Juan implicitly. Apparently, Calancho realized at the very beginning that he would never succeed at ending corruption within the prison, but went through with the riot in hopes that he could at least raise awareness for the plight of his incarcerated peers.

Having accomplished his mission, and knowing that death would be lurking just around the corner, Calancho asks Juan to mercifully end his life. After arguing for a moment, Juan eventually agrees, conceding that a swift death at his hands will be much more humane than what Montes and her men have planned. In the final moments of Prison Cell 211, Juan stabs Calancho, effectively completing his transition from civilian to criminal. The series leaps forward an indeterminate amount of time to reveal that Juan remained incarcerated for the murder of his former captor. Now bearded, hardened, and covered in tattoos, Juan has taken over Calancho’s reign, and has staged a series of meetings with Montes to negotiate a fairer system for the incarcerated people of Ciudad Juárez.

In the end, Prison Cell 211 offers an inspired look into the gray morality of the modern prison system. Juan enters the high-security prison intent on fighting for the rights of the inmates, but he never could have imagined their plight. Some of them are mass murderers who don’t belong in polite society, but even the worst among them don’t deserve to be stripped of their rights and treated like animals. By the end of the show, Juan realizes just how poorly the inmates have been treated and comes to empathize with the struggles that incarcerated people face all over the world. The series does an excellent job of showing how the cartel has infiltrated every facet of daily life for those at the border, and how the biggest gangs might just be dressed in uniforms provided by the state.