Have you ever wanted to stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house? Maybe the house from the hottest animated series at the moment, X-Men ’97?
Airbnb is making a big plunge into entertainment and film and television with their new initiative, Icons.
“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO said in a statement. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”
The initial Icons include Prince’s Purple Rain house. For those unfamiliar, Prince purchased the Minnesota home featured in the film, and for the first time– it is available to the public. There is also a recreation of the X-Mansion from Marvel Animation projects. Get hosted by Jubilee and live like a superhero.
“When Purple Rain came out, it was a No. 1 movie, the No. 1 album, and it won an Oscar,” Chesky said to media members and influencers during a press event. “Purple Rain made Prince an Icon, and he purchased the home in the film because that movie meant so much to him. But this home has never been available to the public until now, because guests will be able to stay in Prince’s bedroom, which we’ve restored to look exactly like it did in the film. This is an actual house from the film in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and we handcrafted everything in this house, from the perfume bottles to Prince’s iconic sunglasses. We worked at Prince’s estate to include the actual wardrobe and instruments, and you’re going to be hosted by Wendy and Lisa from The Revolution, Prince’s band.”
Aside from these places to stay, there are other experience-oriented selections from the Icons list, including a VIP night in a secret speakeasy with Kevin Hart, a gaming loft with world famous TikToker Khaby Lame and a special living room concert from Doja Cat.
Speaking about the Doja Cat experience, Chesky said, “She’ll take you through [her] creative process and approach [to] songwriting, and then you’ll enjoy a once in a lifetime private show, which covers all of her favorite songs as well as tracks from her latest album. This is Doja Cat, like you have never seen it before.”
Other things announced by the company in their 2024 Summer release include many new features for group trips, including shared wishlists, a messages tab in which everyone on the trip can communicate with the host, and more.
Check out the full list of the Airbnb’s first slate of Icons below:
- Drift off in the Up house – Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes—and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.
- Spend the night in the Ferrari Museum – Immerse yourself in the world of racing with a stay at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. You’ll sleep on a bed crafted from the same leather as Ferrari seats, take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené, and head to Emilia-Romagna’s premier race as a VIP.
- Step into X-Men ’97 – Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You’ll discover your mutant abilities and even train in the Danger Room.
- Go VIP with Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart is taking you inside his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an A-list evening. You’ll join Kevin and his friends in this secret speakeasy, where they’ll treat you to a tequila tasting and live stand-up by the best comedians in the game.
- Wake up in the Musée d’Orsay – Stay in the Paris art museum’s iconic clock room, which has been transformed into a luxurious bedroom by Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris 2024 Games torch and cauldron. From the terrace, you’ll witness the historic Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games along the River Seine.
- Join a living room session with Doja Cat – Fresh off a tour performing on the world’s biggest stages, Doja is hosting you for a much more intimate experience. You’ll enjoy an unforgettable living room performance from the Grammy-winning artist, including her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album.
- Stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house – Prince purchased the Minneapolis, Minnesota home featured in the legendary film Purple Rain, but it’s never been available to the public until now. Explore the home and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince’s world in an exclusive studio session.
- Game with Khaby Lame – TikTok sensation Khaby Lame invites you to his hometown of Milan, Italy for an epic, overnight gaming experience. You’ll stay in a one-of-a-kind gaming loft that Khaby designed himself, where you’ll #learnfromkhaby and face off with him in a Fortnite Battle Royale.
- Go on tour with Feid – Join the reggaeton superstar on his FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour for an entire week. You’ll join the crew for rehearsals, ride along on the tour bus, and get backstage access for every show.
- Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor – Janhvi Kapoor is inviting you into the legendary, never-before-seen Kapoor family home in Chennai, India. From learning her Bollywood beauty secrets to tasting her favorite southern Indian dishes, Janhvi will host you personally on this ultimate overnight stay.
- Make core memories with Inside Out 2 – In anticipation of the June 14 release of Disney and Pixar’s new movie Inside Out 2, you’re invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness the emotions in action and help keep things in balance.