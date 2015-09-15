Have you ever wanted to stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house? Maybe the house from the hottest animated series at the moment, X-Men ’97?

Airbnb is making a big plunge into entertainment and film and television with their new initiative, Icons.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO said in a statement. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

The initial Icons include Prince’s Purple Rain house. For those unfamiliar, Prince purchased the Minnesota home featured in the film, and for the first time– it is available to the public. There is also a recreation of the X-Mansion from Marvel Animation projects. Get hosted by Jubilee and live like a superhero.

Photo: Airbnb/Max Miechowski

“When Purple Rain came out, it was a No. 1 movie, the No. 1 album, and it won an Oscar,” Chesky said to media members and influencers during a press event. “Purple Rain made Prince an Icon, and he purchased the home in the film because that movie meant so much to him. But this home has never been available to the public until now, because guests will be able to stay in Prince’s bedroom, which we’ve restored to look exactly like it did in the film. This is an actual house from the film in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and we handcrafted everything in this house, from the perfume bottles to Prince’s iconic sunglasses. We worked at Prince’s estate to include the actual wardrobe and instruments, and you’re going to be hosted by Wendy and Lisa from The Revolution, Prince’s band.”

Photo: Airbnb/Eric Odgen

Aside from these places to stay, there are other experience-oriented selections from the Icons list, including a VIP night in a secret speakeasy with Kevin Hart, a gaming loft with world famous TikToker Khaby Lame and a special living room concert from Doja Cat.

Speaking about the Doja Cat experience, Chesky said, “She’ll take you through [her] creative process and approach [to] songwriting, and then you’ll enjoy a once in a lifetime private show, which covers all of her favorite songs as well as tracks from her latest album. This is Doja Cat, like you have never seen it before.”

Other things announced by the company in their 2024 Summer release include many new features for group trips, including shared wishlists, a messages tab in which everyone on the trip can communicate with the host, and more.

Check out the full list of the Airbnb’s first slate of Icons below: