The X-Men are facing a labyrinth of hellish proportions in an exclusive clip from the record-breaking Disney+ animated series X-Men ’97.

The exclusive clip, “Dante’s Inferno,” from the upcoming episode “Fire Made Flesh,” the team, including Gambit (A.J. LoCascio), Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), Beast (George Buza), Sunspot (Gui Agustini), Morph (JP Karliak) and Wolverine (Cal Dodd), are trying to escape from projections that have turned Professor X’s (Ross Marquand) mansion into the rings of hell.

The labryinth is just one aspect of the upcoming episode. “Fire Made Flesh” brings a mysterious visitor to the mansion, and their visit threatens Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey’s (Jennifer Hale) relationship. A mad scientist also takes on the team, leading to “a tragic confrontation.”

“Fire Made Flesh” comes to Disney+ on Wednesday.

Watch the clip below: