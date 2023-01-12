Rami Malek is out for revenge with Laurence Fishburne on his tail in the trailer for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming thriller The Amateur. Rachel Brosnahan also stars.

Malek plays Charlie, a nerdy computer tech for the CIA. But in a vein similar to his role in Mr. Robot, Malek’s character is no simple wallflower; he has skills that can bring organizations down if he’s tested. That test comes in the form of terrorists killing his wife (Brosnahan). Fishburne plays the CIA operative who tries to convince Charlie he’s not a killer, but soon realizes that he and the CIA underestimated what Charlie is capable of.

Here’s more about the film:

Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne.

The Amateur also stars Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hold McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez and Danny Sapani.

The film is based on the novel by Robert Littell and adapted for the screen by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli. Malek produces with Hutch Parker, Dan Wilson and Joel B. Michaels. JJ Hook serves as executive producer.

The Amateur comes to theaters on April 11, 2025.