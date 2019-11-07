As the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2019 horror comedy film Ready or Not began production in Toronto on Monday, Searchlight Pictures announced several additions to its cast.

The first installment of the franchise, which starred Samara Weaving as a bride who discovers a dark family wedding night ritual, was both a critical and commercial success, making $28 million at the domestic box office on a $6 million budget, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The upcoming sequel now has an official title: Ready or Not: Here We Come. Will the sequel be as successful? Only time will tell. Ahead of its release, here’s everything we know about its cast and crew.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood join the cast; Weaving returns

The sequel’s cast is a mix of new additions and familiar faces. Weaving will reprise her role in the first movie, while Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood will also star in the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence) film. Kathryn Newton, who starred in Radio Silence’s 2024 film Abigail, will also be in the film.

Completing the cast are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand (who was also in Abigail) and David Cronenberg. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are the writers.

What Radio Silence says about the upcoming sequel

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the ‘Ready or Not’ family,” Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, per Variety.

Searchlight Pictures president Matthew Greenfield added that the studio is enthusiastic about the sequel.

“We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence,” he said. “With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”