The wealthiest (arguably) cast members of any franchise on Bravo are set to return this Summer. Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai will heat things up, showcasing labels, diamonds, fancy dinners, and of course, the desert. The new season will premiere on June 2.

Season 1 premiered on the network in 2022, making history as the first official international installment to hit Bravo and also produced by Truly Original. BravoCon 2023 attendees were given a special teaser for the forthcoming season in November 2023.

Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury are returning as main cast members. Nina Ali exited the series after one season and is being replaced this season by Taleen Marie, who is close with Brooks.

A full trailer has yet to be released, but Iman and Stanbury teased at BravoCon that their budding friendship has caused issues in Iman’s friendship with Milan. Milan and Stanbury feuded heavily at the season 1 reunion over accusations Stanbury made about the cast and their business ventures.

The 30-second teaser for the upcoming season doesn’t show much except snippets of an argument involving Stanbury, Milan questioning a friendship, Brooks going off on one of her co-stars, and the beautiful backdrop of Dubai.

In its inaugural season, many fans were amazed at the multiculturalism of Dubai, as well as how advanced the country is in women’s rights. Milan opened up to Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted about her life in Dubai, which includes a successful clothing business, Mina Roe, an interracial marriage and raising three young boys. “The best thing about Dubai for me is the safety. I never have to worry about my little boys being judged because of the color of their skin. If you don’t like them, you don’t like them because of their personality, not necessarily because of the way they look,” she told us. “I don’t have to worry about my kids being in any danger because of the way they look. So safety is number one for me. And after what happened in 2020, especially with the Black Lives Matter movement and everything, we saw what happened with George Floyd,” she added.

Watch the teaser below.