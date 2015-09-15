Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.

In the below preview, Morris Chestnut’s Corey Cash and Emayatzy Corinealdi’s Jax Stewart get into it after Corey suggests that Shanelle do a primetime interview from jail– and he wants Jax to convince her.

Here’s the official description of the upcoming episode, “Primetime.”

Shanelle gets interviewed from jail causing Jax’s panic attacks to return as we take a look back on JT and Shanelle’s relationship. Meanwhile, Lewis learns of Spenser’s new interests at school.

Watch the clip below:

Reasonable Doubt also stars McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

Here’s the official description for the Season 2:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

The series is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films and Anton Cropper.

Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady are co-executive producers.

The Onyx Collective series is produced by ABC Signature.

The episode drops Thursday on Hulu.