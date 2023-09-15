“It sounds like what everybody’s seeking… [they] deserve. You see that at the end of the film when Kora says, ‘I have never had a place to call home.’ And all of a sudden you can feel with everyone around her…that there is like a strong bond happening there,” Boutella said. “You can feel that it’s like finding your family away from home and it’s inspiring. In a way, it’s so funny because it reminds me of us in real life as actors. We hop from project to project and you create bonds with people, even when I used to dance and go on tour, you create many families.”