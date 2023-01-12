Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s characters might be butting heads in the upcoming Prime Video wedding comedy, You’re Cordially Invited, but when it comes to business, the actors are a perfect match.

Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum sat down with Witherspoon and Ferrell to discuss their latest film. You’re Cordially Invited follows two families who accidentally book the same venue for extravagant weddings on the same weekend. The chaos that ensues puts Witherspoon and Ferrell’s characters at odds as they each fight to give their loved ones the perfect wedding.

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s collaboration as producers

Witherspoon highlighted how her production company, Hello Sunshine, and Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions are two of the most sought-after names in comedy.

“We were just talking about how well our companies work together. So obviously they’re [Gloria Sanchez] the golden standard for comedy. They have so many people who want to work with them,” Witherspoon said. “And then Hello Sunshine, we really focused on female creators and female storytelling. It was really important to us that we had deep emotional characters that were women that were at the center of the story. So it was kind of this beautiful mix of the best comedy writers.”

A fresh take on romantic comedies

Romantic comedies remain one of the most beloved film genres, and Ferrell describes You’re Cordially Invited as “comfort food” for audiences. However, he teased that the film includes unexpected elements.

“I think [writer] Nick Stoller does such a great job of spreading out the creating the tension as long as he can throughout it,” he said. “…You think, maybe we’re going to make amends, but no, it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

“It just goes up another level,” Witherspoon added.

With a stellar cast and a fresh take on the wedding comedy genre, You’re Cordially Invited promises to bring plenty of laughs when it hits screens.

Watch the full interview above.

More on ‘You’re Cordially Invited’

Here’s more about You’re Cordially Invited, according to the official description:

When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

The film, which also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack McBrayer, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Leanne Morgan, Stony Blyden, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, and Celia Weston, is now available to watch on Prime Video.