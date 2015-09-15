Regina Hall has booked a huge new role in an upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film at Warner Bros.

Hall has nabbed the lead role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn in the new film. Details of the project are being kept close to the chest, and the Deadline exclusive report notes, no synopsis or logline is available at this time.

Production will begin on the film later this year in California. Anderson penned the script and will produce the currently untitled film with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

Though plot details are unknown, Deadline says, “We have learned that it is a contemporary setting and it is the most commercial one PTA has attempted, with commensurate budget. “

And though Hall, DiCaprio and Penn are the leads, the film is said to have a big ensemble cast that will soon assemble and line up.

Recently on Hall’s resume was Peaocok’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters and the critically-acclaimed Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Soon, she has the Searchlight rock opera pic Odessa, opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Sadie Sink.