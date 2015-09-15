After months of speculation as things continued to play out, Bravo has officially confirmed the Season 16 cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Returning ‘RHOA’ cast

Returning from Season 15 are Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, and Porsha Williams is also making her return to the show after being absent for Seasons 14 and 15. Moore and Williams were already confirmed to return, and Tuesday’s news is the official confirmation of Sidora’s return.

New ‘RHOA’ cast for Season 16

New full-time peach holders are Shamea Morton Mwanji, who appeared as a Friend in Season 8 and has guest-starred numerous times over the years, as well as Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Cynthia Bailey is returning to ‘RHOA’ as a Friend

Longtime cast member Cynthia Bailey, who hasn’t been a peach holder since Season 13, is back this year as a Friend as well.

Bravo notes in their official statement, “This season brings a new attitude and fresh perspective as the journey continues for these triumphant housewives as they cultivate new friendships and flourish in their careers and social circles.”

Production begins this month.

The show is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Shanae Humphrey and Glenda Cox executive produce. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Kate Murphy and Saleda Bryant are co-executive producers.