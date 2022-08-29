Bravo is building anticipation for the fall launches in its Real Housewives franchises, and in a new teases, fans get the first looks at the upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 14 and The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 9.

In a recent preview that was dropped on X (via Deadline), the network provides a glimpse of the drama that awaits in these much-anticipated seasons.

In the RHOP portion of the teaser, Wendy Osefo is seen trying on a white dress with Karen Huger and Ashley Darby. In another scene that is teased, she says, “It’s time to turn up. Turn up!”

The teaser also has previews for The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) Season 15 and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 5, which have already gotten official trailers.

While Bravo has yet to announce the official premiere dates for RHOBH and RHOP, both are confirmed to premiere this fall.

The cast for RHOBH Season 14 includes returning stars Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke along with newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Meanwhile, RHOP Season 9 sees the return of Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, joined by newcomers Jassi Rideaux and Stacey Rusch.

Watch the preview below: