Heather revealed Monica was allegedly responsible for the Reality Von Tease Instagram troll account. “Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather told her co-stars. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tea(se).”

The account also reportedly exposed Shah’s role in the telemarketing scheme that landed her in prison for six years. “Reality Von Tea(se) was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah,” Heather said in a confessional. “But it quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was.”

According to Heather, her hairstylist Monica’s former friend, Tenesha, confirmed everything. Monica first denied the ordeal, noting, “That’s not true—entirely.”

She added, “I didn’t say s**t about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave,” Monica said, before adding in the confessional that she didn’t think the Instagram account was a “bad thing.” “I think that’s just telling the truth.”

“Reality Von Tease was never just one person,” Monica told the cameras. “It wasn’t just me, there were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”