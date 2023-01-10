We finally know who gave Heather Gay a black eye…allegedly. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale showed the Bad Mormon author dish about her former friend and currently incarcerated Jen Shah giving her the black eye, though she didn’t state and specifics on why or how things went down.
The only reason the moment of “truth” was revealed was due to RHOSLC newbie Monica Garcia being exposed for creating an alleged troll account. Here’s how it all it went down:
Heather revealed Monica was allegedly responsible for the Reality Von Tease Instagram troll account. “Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather told her co-stars. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tea(se).”
The account also reportedly exposed Shah’s role in the telemarketing scheme that landed her in prison for six years. “Reality Von Tea(se) was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah,” Heather said in a confessional. “But it quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was.”
According to Heather, her hairstylist Monica’s former friend, Tenesha, confirmed everything. Monica first denied the ordeal, noting, “That’s not true—entirely.”
She added, “I didn’t say s**t about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave,” Monica said, before adding in the confessional that she didn’t think the Instagram account was a “bad thing.” “I think that’s just telling the truth.”
“Reality Von Tease was never just one person,” Monica told the cameras. “It wasn’t just me, there were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”
Viewers were perplexed and entertained all at once. Some were not surprised by the reveal at all. But, an overwhelming majority praised Monica for stepping in amid Shah’s absence and giving the show a jolt of energy.
monica revealing that she is and isn’t reality von tease #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/WAxubJ70Nh
— alex (@alex_abads) January 3, 2024
Raise your hand if you believe Monica absolutely revived the show, and without her, it would have been another flop of a season, and she needs to come back to deal with the fallout.. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/s7l3Avxdme
— Mama Dot (PARODY!) (@Fedupmomz) January 3, 2024
The bigger issue here is Heather admitted she lied on national TV (+ possibly to the police) to protect Jen Shah’s reputation before she plead guilty. She used exposing Monica as her way of sliding in she’s ALSO been lying to the group and THE WORLD for a year. HELLO?? #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/Z94yOutnwE
— tre (@tretelingram) January 3, 2024
#RHOSLC cast: “Are you Reality Von Tease?”
Monica: pic.twitter.com/KtY33zFBZa
— Samuel Stirling (@samjstirling) January 3, 2024
The three-part reunion begins airing Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on Peacock.
The logline reads: After a shocking revelation, the ladies come face-to-face with one another for the first time since their trip to Bermuda to lay everything on the table and rehash the eventful season. Host Andy Cohen sits down with housewives Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. Mary Cosby also joins.