Indeed, Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad and 271 have announced the new crop of filmmakers selected to participate in Season 4 of Indeed’s Rising Voices.

“We’re so excited to announce the next class of incredible Rising Voices filmmakers,” said Waithe, Hillman Grad Founder and Rishi Rajani, Hillman Grad CEO. “It’s been a tumultuous year in Hollywood, which makes supporting the next generation of underrepresented storytellers even more crucial. These brilliant artists are the future of our industry and we’re proud to be part of their journey.”

Indeed’s Rising Voices amplifies Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers across America to share their unique perspectives on issues that impact the workplace.

The new crop of filmmakers include Anndi Jinelle Liggett, Jean Liu, Kelly Yu, Kevin Luu & Kelly Luu, Manuel Del Valle, Mercedes Arturo, Omar Kamara, Robin D’Oench, Wesley Goodrich and Winter Dunn.

“Indeed’s mission is to help people get jobs,” Indeed CEO Chris Hyamas said in a statement. “Rising Voices is not just an opportunity to create jobs for the filmmakers, casts, and crews, but to imagine the future of work from voices that are often unheard. We are grateful to again give 10 talented filmmakers the opportunity to share what the future of work looks like through their lens.”

The Season 4 filmmakers will create short films about the future of work which will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City in June 2024.