“Or when he first starts and he says, ‘I’d like to live a long life, longevity has its place. But I’m not worried with that. Now, I just want to do God’s will,” Ameen said. “And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountaintop. I might not get there with you. But I wanted to let you know that we as a people tonight will get to the promised land. So I’m not fearing any man. [I’ve] just seen the glory in the coming of the Lord.’ This is a man who’s saying, ‘I want to live a long life, I want to live honestly, [see] my kids get old, I want to be with my wife, if it’s not the will of life, [if it’s] not the word of God, that I’m going to accept it’ — that is profound. To really think about that, in our everyday life. So that’s what has affected me the most, to be honest.”