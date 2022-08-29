When discussing Beth Garner, who she was cast to portray, the 52-year-old revealed she liked the growth of the persona because she starts in the weeds of disbelief but quickly pivots to find solutions all while not losing integrity.

“We kind of know what’s that the government is not morally pure. We know that, but it’s nice to have somebody go into it with that kind of pure moral compass, and she has to learn really quickly,” she said. “I mean, that’s what we want, right? We would want the people in those positions to not be subject to bribes or any kind of underhanded thing. You want the Supreme Court justices to be just in the highest sense of the word. And so I love that she’s so pure and I do think she is a bit naive at first, but she definitely goes on a journey.”