Get ready to call Sanaa Lathan now as she takes on one of the late ’90s and early ’00s iconic figures, Miss Cleo.

Deadline reports that Lathan will play Miss Cleo, aka Youree Dell Harris, in an upcoming dramatic series about the actress-turned-fake psychic known for her now infamous commercials compelling believers to call into the Psychic Readers Networks to get bespoke readings about their life’s issues.

Harris’s fame went away in 2002 once the Psychic Readers Networks was charged with deceptive advertising, billing and collection practices, according to Deadline. Even though Harris was not indicted on these charges, she did agree to pay $5 million as a fine. Also as part of the agreement, the victims’ debt–totaling a whopping $500 million–was expunged. Harris died in 2016.

The series starring Lathan is described as being a “darkly comedic drama” about Harris’ life and ultimate brush with the law. The series is currently being shopped to networks and streaming services.

For television, Lathan had a recurring spot in Succession as attorney Lisa Arthur. One of her upcoming films, the highly-anticipated adaptation of The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, is anticipated to release sometime this year.