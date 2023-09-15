Save the Last Dance was much more than a cult classic; it’s a time capsule of what films in the 2000s were all about– merging real-life experiences to tell a coming-of-age story that is true for many teens across the nation.
This story was much more about a teen trying to find her way during some of her formative years.
What is ‘Save the Last Dance’ about?
Save the Last Dance is about remaining resilient in the face of adversity and dancing away the pain. Directed by Thomas Carter, the film follows the journey of Sara Johnson (Julia Stiles), a young aspiring ballerina who finds herself moving to Chicago to live with her father following her mother’s death. Not only does she lose the parent who birthed her, but Sara also loses her love for dance until Derek Reynolds (Sean Patrick Thomas) comes along.
Together, they find themselves intertwined in a seemingly forbidden love; the people are not happy to see Derek with a white girl. Yet, their relationship is the catalyst for Sara’s return to dance. The film’s ending ties together themes of redemption, love and the power of pursuing one’s passion despite life’s lemons.
Here is the explanation of the ending of Save the Last Dance:
Haunted by guilt
Sara isn’t your average teenager. While most girls her age are caught up in schoolwork in between juicy gossip, fawning over boys or taking impromptu trips to the mall, she is haunted by the blame she’s placed on herself for her mother’s tragic car accident.
Viewers meet her during a dance audition and are quickly struck by tragedy when she learns that her mother was involved in a fateful accident while on her way to support her daughter. Instead of grappling with the loss of her parent, it isn’t long before she finds herself in Chicago with her father, who has been living his life as a single man.
A teenage love affair
Amid the inner and outer turmoil plaguing Sara, she meets a friend, Derek, who quickly becomes her closest confidant due to their struggles with fitting in within their respective families. Derek, a top scholar, understands Sara’s pressure to be the best dancer.
It isn’t long before he brings her back to the dance world, except with a twist, when the two find themselves on the dance floor at a nightclub Sara was invited to attend by her new friend, Chenille (Kerry Washington), who is Derek’s sister. This experience offers Sara a new outlook on dancing versus the rigid and complex moves she’s perfected over the years with hopes of becoming a professional ballerina.
The audition
The film’s most pivotal moment occurs when Sara is back at square one, facing the very thing that turned her away from dance in the first place. As she performs her dance number for her Julliard audition, she is supported by Derek, who happily watches as she incorporates the hip-hop dance styles he’s taught her throughout their teenage love.
How does 'Save the Last Dance' end?
When the judges react to Sara’s breakout audition, it is one of surprise and admiration, offering a glimpse that Julliard may very well be in the character’s future.
The film’s ending delivers a strong message about breaking societal and personal barriers from her relationship with Derek, which most of their loved ones do not accept, to them overcoming adversity and looking toward a hopeful future.
Sara’s ability to combine ballet with hip-hop highlights the film’s message about embracing diversity and finding one’s voice through the fusion of different cultural influences.
As of August 2024, Save the Last Dance is streaming on Netflix.